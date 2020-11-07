Collinsville clinches, eliminates Tom Bean

By Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

COLLINSVILLE — The Pirates punched their ticket to the playoffs by decisively beating the Tom Bean Tomcats, 64-14, in the District 5-2A (I) finale.

Collinsville (6-3, 3-2) scored all the points its needed with a 39-point first quarter in a game that had been postponed two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. The Pirates finished third in the district standings and will open the postseason with a bi-district match-up against Rivercrest at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bonham.

Tom Bean (2-6, 1-4) went into the contest still in playoff contention but the Tomcats not only needed a victory, they had to win by 15 or more points to force a three-way tie with Collinsville and Trenton, which clinched the final playoff spot, that would go to a coin flip where two of the three teams would advance.

Cory Sheppard had six carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, Justin Hernandez ran five times for 65 yards, Luis Hernandez had a pair of touchdown runs and two touchdowns passes and Colin Barnes also scored twice for the Pirates, who are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Collinsville ran 27 times and gained 305 yards.

Bryce Clark had 22 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown and was 10-of-19 passes for a touchdown and an interception, Caleb Higgs caught three passes for 35 yards and Lance Pauler finished with three receptions for 15 yards and a TD for Tom Bean, which was going for its third straight playoff appearance that would have matched 1993-95 and 2002-04 as the longest streak in program history.

Tom Bean fumbled on the opening kickoff giving Collinsville the ball on the 30-yard line. Luis Hernandez connected with Nathen Bocanegra from there for the touchdown just 10 seconds into the game.

Following another Tom Bean fumble, Collinsville took over at its 43 and Hernandez ended up scoring on that drive with a 27-yard run.

The next time the Pirates had the ball, Jace Crisp had a 60-yard touchdown catch and in the middle of the quarter it was 23-0.

Carter Scott came up with an interception and the next Collinsville drive started deep in Tom Bean territory at the nine-yard line. Two plays later Luis Hernandez scored on a four-yard run.

The Tomcats got on the board when Bryce Clark found Lance Pauler from the 10-yard line in the final minute of the first. When they attempted the extra point, Collinsville blocked it and Sheppard returned it the length of the field for two points.

Then on the ensuing kickoff, Barnes brought it back 53 yards for the final touchdown of the quarter and a 39-6 advantage.

With 8:44 left in the half, Tom Bean score from the five-yard line on a Clark keeper.

Sheppard had a 48-yard touchdown run in the middle of the quarter and Collinsville took that 45-14 lead into the locker room.

When the second half opened, the Pirates drove 43 yards in three plays with Justin Hernandez scoring from the two.

Barnes had another touchdown, this time on a 45-yard run with 8:22 remaining in the third and Lance Stone closed out the scoring with a six-yard run at the 5:06 mark of the third quarter.

