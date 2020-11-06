Whitewright-Leonard cancelled; Leonard gets final playoff spot

The season-ending football game between Whitewright and Leonard which was to decide the final playoff spot in 8-3A (II) was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test and several close contacts within Whitewright.

In a statement the Whitewright ISD said: "After much consideration and extensive investigation, we have confirmed multiple close contacts of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. As always, our main focus is the health and safety of all students, staff and community members."

Whitewright had to forfeit the game and as a result, Leonard advanced to the playoffs as the district's fourth seed. If Whitewright had won the game, it would have made the postseason and Leonard would have been eliminated.

It is the second game during the final week of the season for the Class 4A and under programs to be cancelled.

The matchup between Mount Vernon and Howe scheduled for Bulldog Stadium was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Howe ISD.

The game was ruled a forfeit and gave Mount Vernon an 8-2 overall record and 5-2 mark in the district standings. The Tigers will await the outcomes of the Pottsboro-Winnsboro and Mineola-Commerce games to learn their playoff seeding.

Howe finished its season at 0-10 overall and 0-7 in district play. It is the second winless season in school history, joining 1964 (0-9-1).