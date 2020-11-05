TPWD honors veterans with reduced park fees

By Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Veterans Day is on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to honor those who have served our country.

To that end, TPWD has announced that in an effort to honor both active and retired military members across the Lone Star State, daily entrance fees at Texas State Parks will be waived for all day-use visitors this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 8.

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas State Parks are proud to honor the men and women that serve our country in the military,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, in a news release. “What better way to celebrate their service and dedication than by spending the day at a beautiful Texas State Park."

The agency does note however, that like most other things in this year of the coronavirus outbreak, that it won't be business as usual on Sunday. Because of that, they urge anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park to keep in mind that parks are operating at a limited capacity.

That means that anyone desiring to visit a state park — including America's veterans — should consider reserving a day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. The TPWD news release also indicates that day passes can be reserved online at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling 512-389-8900.

The agency notes that others can do their part to help honor veterans across Texas when they purchase a hunting and fishing license each year. When that transaction happens, TPWD notes that buyers can add a donation of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to help support the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund.

Finally, let me offer my own heartfelt thanks to the veterans across Texomaland as Nov. 11 approaches. Thank you for your service to our country and for helping us to be able to enjoy the natural treasures that make up the world of hunting and fishing across Texas and the rest of America.

If you're a veteran, please take your bow. This grateful American and so many others thank you for your service.