Cats receivers are continuing to produce

As they have come up through the ranks together, Sherman’s trio of standout receivers have played their roles so well.

There’s the big-play threat, a potential trip to the end zone waiting to happen any time he touches the ball.

There’s the downfield mismatch, an option with size and speed providing headaches for those trying to cover him.

There’s the all-around dependable target, steady and reliable when he’s needed and called upon.

“We know what their strengths are and we try to play to them,” Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez said.

After showing flashes of their talent two years ago, the trio of Benji Omayebu, Jacoby Hunt and Sean Husband became mainstays on offense.

The combination of their abilities across the field is what makes them dangerous but also a perfect compliment to each other, which should be no surprised based on the thousands of routes they have run in concert.

And they continue to contribute again as seniors, factoring heavily in the game plan as well as their responsibilities on special teams and preparing for the final month of the season as Sherman (2-4, 1-1) has the District 7-5A (I) bye this Friday.

The Bearcats kick off the stretch run of the season when they host Longview next week and then gear up for the final three contests — at McKinney North, hosting Tyler and at West Mesquite — that will decide if they earn a playoff spot after missing out last season on a three-way tie-breaker.

Omayebu leads the team with 26 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns while also seeing more snaps in the backfield, where he has 21 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Hunt is next in line at 17 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns while Husband, who missed some time with an injury, is at 15 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

“With Benji, you get the ball in his hands quickly and something really good’s going to happen,” Martinez said. “Who would you rather throw to over the middle? Jacoby’s 6-3 and a big target. Sean is so shifty; he’s really good in space. He can usually make the first guy miss.”

What also helps make things work is that they are unselfish. There is only one ball which can be delivered by senior quarterback Tate Bethel, who understands as a former wide receiver himself how each of his classmates feels.

Junior wideout Elijah Chapman has also become more involved in the passing attack since the middle of last season and the Bearcats have a running back duo in Andrew Nehrbass and Caleb Thompson which has produced as well.

“If you want to load up the box, I think we’re good enough to make you pay for it,” Martinez said. “They all compliment each other well. You pay too much attention in one direction and one of them will take advantage.

“There’s only one ball but our kids understand that as much as one guy gets it, it’s coming your way soon. The more you take people away the more it opens up for the rest of the them.”

In last week’s loss to Highland Park, they were the only three to finish with receptions. Omayebu led the way for the second straight week — he has 12 catches for 185 yards and two TDs in district play — but Hunt has led the team in receiving twice and Husband opened the season tied for the most catches against Denison.

A year ago Omayebu led the Bearcats with 49 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns and also ran 38 times for 329 yards and four TDs and finished with 12 total touchdowns as a first-team all-district selection. He also started on defense and heavily contributed on special teams.

Husband was second-team all-district after 38 catches for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunt was first-team all-district with 34 receptions for 484 yards and six touchdowns.

As sophomores they contributed when they were able to get on the field. Omayebu had just three carries for 17 yards but also saw time on special teams and defense.

Husband, who was back at Sherman after spending his freshman year at McKinney North, was the Bearcats’ third-leading receiver, totaling 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Hunt had eight receptions for 60 yards.

There's no doubt Omayebu, Husband and Hunt will make an impact for the Bearcats over the final month of the season in their own special way. And they hope it will lead to a special finish.