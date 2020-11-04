Week 11 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Denison at Lake Dallas

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Falcon Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 3-2, 2-1; Lake Dallas 1-4, 0-3

Last week: Denison won 42-26 against Frisco Memorial; Lake Dallas did not play

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Denison won 62-14)

Players to watch: Denison: WR Trey Rhodes, LB De’Teaurean Johnson; Lake Dallas: QB Trevor Moon, DB Josef Taylor

Notable: If the Jackets scored at least 42 points, it will be the third straight game with at least that many, their longest streak since five straight during the 2009 season … A win would be head coach Chad Rogers’ 46th at Denison, moving him to fourth on the school’s all-time list. Next up would be Les Cranfill, who had 52 from 1946-55 … Lake Dallas was supposed to play Princeton but the game was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests at Princeton.

Aubrey at Van Alstyne

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Aubrey 8-1, 3-0; Van Alstyne 3-6, 1-2

Last week: Aubrey won 69-14 against Krum; Van Alstyne lost 42-7 against Sanger

Series: Van Alstyne leads 10-4-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Van Alstyne won 34-24)

Players to watch: Aubrey: RB J.J. Cooke, DL Wyatt Dyer; Van Alstyne: RB Gavin Bybee, K Aaron Beckham

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Aubrey will be the No. 1 seed and Van Alstyne will be the No. 4 seed and play District 3-4A (II) champion Graham in the bi-district round.

Whitesboro at Peaster

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Greyhound Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 3-6, 3-3; Peaster 3-6, 0-6

Last week: Whitesboro lost 20-12 against Paradise; Peaster lost 58-0 against Brock

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Sean Schares, DL Isaiah Chappell; Peaster: RB Tramar Gilbert, LB Cole Tierce

Playoff Outlook: Whitesboro will clinch a playoff spot and the fourth seed with a win and a Paradise loss against Ponder. If the Bearcats end in a tie-breaker with either just Paradise, Paradise and Boyd or Paradise and Bowie then Paradise gets the final spot. Peaster has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Winnsboro at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM; www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Winnsboro 7-1, 5-1; Pottsboro 7-2, 5-1

Last week: Winnsboro won via forfeit against Commerce; Pottsboro won 49-43 against Mount Vernon

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Winnsboro: RB Keen Glover, DL Jack Hollingsworth; Pottsboro: WR Titus Lyons, DL Landon Simpson

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. The winner will gain at least a share of the district title, pending Mineola’s outcome against Commerce. If Winnsboro and Mineola win, Winnsboro is the No. 1 seed, Mineola is the No. 2 seed and Pottsboro is the No. 3 seed. If Pottsboro and Mineola win, Mineola is the No. 1 seed, Pottsboro is the No. 2 seed and Winnsboro is the NO. 3 seed. The only way the Cardinals get the No. 1 seed is with a win and a Mineola loss. If Pottsboro and Mineola lose and Mount Vernon wins, Pottsboro would be the No. 3 seed.

Mount Vernon at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Mount Vernon 7-2, 4-2; Howe 0-9, 0-6

Last week: Mount Vernon lost 49-43 against Pottsboro; Howe lose 31-29 against Bonham

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Mount Vernon: QB Brock Nellor, DL Cade Nars; Howe: RB Bryce Cooper, LB Kolby Taylor

Playoff Outlook: Mount Vernon has clinched a playoff spot. It will be the No. 4 seed with a loss. The only way it can be the No. 3 seed is with a win, a Mineola loss and a Winnsboro loss. Howe has been eliminated from playoff contention.

S&S at Gunter

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: S&S 5-3, 3-2; Gunter 8-1, 5-0

Last week: S&S won 41-40 against Leonard; Gunter won 63-6 against Lone Oak

Series: Gunter leads 22-9

Last meeting: 2019 (Gunter won 48-0)

Players to watch: S&S: WR Keane Ortega, LB Josh Pittner; Gunter: RB Ashton Bennett, DB Adam Reed

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have clinched playoff spots and seeding. Gunter will be the No. 1 seed and would clinch an outright district title with the win. S&S will be the No. 3 seed.

Whitewright at Leonard

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Whitewright 5-4, 2-3; Leonard 4-3, 2-3

Last week: Whitewright lost 28-20 against Bells; Leonard lose 41-40 against S&S

Series: Whitewright leads 42-20-4

Last meeting: 2019 (Leonard won 41-34)

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Jace Comola, DL Brandon Woods; Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Dalton Doyle

Playoff Outlook: The winner will clinch a playoff spot and the No. 4 seed. The loser will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Tom Bean at Collinsville

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex

Records: Tom Bean 2-5, 1-3; Collinsville 5-3, 2-2

Last week: Tom Bean won 46-8 against Tioga; Collinsville won 31-9 against Trenton

Series: Collinsville won 17-11

Last meeting: 2019 (Tom Bean won 22-14)

Players to watch: Tom Bean: RB Patrick Fitzgerald, DL Zane McNealy; Collinsville: RB Cory Sheppard, LB Lance Stone

Playoff Outlook: Collinsville will clinch a playoff spot and the No. 3 seed with a win and Tom Bean is eliminated with the loss. Tom Bean would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Trenton win. If Tom Bean wins and Trenton loses, there is a three-way tie between Tom Bean, Collinsville and Trenton. If Collinsville loses by 14 or fewer points, Collinsville and Trenton clinch playoff spots. If Tom Bean beats Collinsville by 15 or more points, there will be a coin flip to determine the final two playoff spots among the three teams.

Irving Faustina at Texoma Christian

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: TCS Field

Records: Irving Faustina 2-1; Texoma Christian 1-4, 1-1

Last week: Irving Faustina did not play; Texoma Christian won 82-33 against Dallas Fairhill

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Irving Faustina: n/a; Texoma Christian: RB Carson Russell, LB Chase Whitson

Playoff Outlook: Both teams have already clinched playoff spots. A win by Texoma Christian would clinch the No. 2 seed. If TCS loses, it would need to await the outcome of the Fairhill-Faustina contest next week to learn its seeding.