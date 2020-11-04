Week 10 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S

Reynolds helped the Rams clinch a playoff spot for the first time in three years with a 41-40 victory over Leonard in District 8-3A (II) action. Reynolds had 29 carries for 204 yards and five touchdowns and also threw for 107 yards as S&S improved to 5-3 after earning just one win combined in the previous two seasons.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean

Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman