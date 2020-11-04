Jackets not overlooking trip to Lake Dallas

The Yellow Jackets have had some big moments during their past two victories.

After setting records against Rock Hill, a dominating span in the second quarter last week against Frisco Memorial put Denison right in the thick of the district race.

To stay there the Jackets will need to keep up their winning ways — especially because starting next week beings a stretch against three of the four teams ahead of them in the standings.

But Denison (3-2 2-1) isn’t going to be looking past its next opponent as it travels to Lake Dallas (1-4, 0-3) in District 7-5A (II) action at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“We’re going to continue to do things better. When there are mistakes, we work to fix them,” Denison head coach Chad Rogers said. “That aspect is all about when you do things in practice. We’re taking care of the ball better; no turnovers the last two games after seven in the first three.”

Not only can the Jackets not afford to take anything for granted, especially during this COVID-19-altered season, they are again facing a team trying to catapult itself back into the district race.

Frisco Memorial needed to come away with a victory and gave Denison fits for a quarter-and-a-half, taking a 19-7 advantage in the second quarter.

The Jackets ended the first half with a bang, getting three touchdowns in the final three minutes to take an 11-point lead on the way to a 42-26 victory.

Jadarian Price had 22 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns, Landon Ellis returned an interception 45 yards for a score, Keebler Wagoner blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown and Asa Osbourn finished with 19 carries for 60 yards and a TD.

“Our defense made some plays, coming up with three interceptions,” Rogers said. “I’m really excited about the pressure they’re putting on people.”

If the Jackets get to 42 points against this week, it will be the first time since 2009 they have scored at least that many in three consecutive games and they would have at least 41 points in all four victories.

“I think we can be really explosive,” Rogers said. “We have playmakers who need to make plays. Situational football, that’s something we’re focusing on.”

For the second consecutive week, the Yellow Jackets face an opponent which did not play last week due to Princeton cancelling games because of COVID-19. Memorial had an unexpected bye and then Lake Dallas was supposed to face the Panthers last week. Having those games not decided on the field has affected Denison both in the short and long term.

The Jackets haven’t been able to get an up-to-date scouting report for its last two foes while Princeton’s lack of results has it sitting at 1-1 and kept the Panthers tied with Denison, as well as Frisco Liberty and Frisco Lebanon Trail, in the loss column as teams should be approaching the half-way point of the district schedule.

“I think it gives them more time to get ready for us but it could be a disadvantage,” Rogers said. “They didn’t ask for it or anticipate it. They wanted to play last week.”

Lake Dallas opened the season with a 20-3 victory against Denton and has lost four straight. It closed non-district play against Frisco Centennial and then started 7-5A (II) action by staying in the Frisco ISD with losses against Frisco, Lebanon Trail and Liberty.

In all four losses, Lake Dallas has allowed at least 38 points and only once have the Falcons scored more than two touchdowns.

Lake Dallas lost against Liberty, 63-21, its last time out and was down 49-7 at half-time. Aundre Minnifield had 16 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns and Evan Weinberg caught a TD pass but Brendan Sorsby and Trevor Moon combined to complete just 5-of-19 passes for 40 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The duo have split time also evenly this season: Moon is 31-of-64 for 288 yards with two TDs and two INTs while Sorsby is 17-of-45 for 182 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

Minnifield had the bulk of his yards last week. The sophomore has 48 carries for 202 yards and three scores on the season. Moon leads the Falcons in rushing with 236 yards and two TDs on 65 attempts.

Weinberg is the leading receiver with 10 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. No one else has more than seven grabs as Lake Dallas is averaging a shade under 100 yards passing.

District 7-5A (II)

What: Denison at Lake Dallas

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM