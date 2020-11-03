Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean reaches region quarterfinals

Herald Democrat

GRAND SALINE — Chloe Farrer had 13 kills and 20 digs as Tom Bean defeated Axtell, 25-22, 25-19, 25-10, in a Class 2A Region II area round match.

Tom Bean (21-4) will face Rio Vista in the region quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Aubrey.

It is the second time in program history and first since 2017 to make it to the third round.

Kaitlyn Lind added nine kills, Laramie Worley totaled eight kills and 18 digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 30 assists to go with 10 digs and four kills, Kyndle Selman chipped in four kills and six digs, Morgan Stroud collected 21 digs and Delaney Lemming finished with 17 digs for the Lady Tomcats.

Bremond 3, Tioga 0

In Ennis, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-19, 25-8, 25-22 loss against Bremond in a Class 2A Region II area round match.

Bremond advanced to face Collinsville in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Cleburne, reaching the third round for the third straight season.

Tioga was trying to make the region quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, Marissa Wells had four kills for the Lady Bearcats but first-place Lovejoy defeated Sherman, 25-13, 25-12, 25-8, in district action.

J’Brya Forman added six digs and Samantha Graham handed out seven assists for Sherman (3-15, 2-9), which hosts the Colony on Friday.

McKinney North 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-5, 25-4, 25-6 loss against second-place McKinney North in district action.

Denison (0-16, 0-11) will travel to Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday.

TAPPS District 2-2A play-in

Muenster Sacred Heart 3, Texoma Christian 1

In Muenster, McKenzie Poe had 12 kills for Texoma Christian but Sacred heart earned a 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory for the district’s final playoff berth

T’a nne Boyd added eight kills and 11 digs, Claire Tarpley chipped in six kills and eight digs, Anzley Poe finished with four kills and 11 digs, Paige Miller collected 11 digs and Annika Hogan handed out 25 assists to go with 12 digs for Texoma Christian (3-13, 2-7).