Week 10 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Longview     2-0  5-1 255 144

M. North      2-0  2-3 154 223

H. Park        1-0  3-0 129 75

Sherman     1-1  2-4 172 137

Tyler            0-1  0-4 100 156

Wylie East   0-2  1-3  72 164

W. Mesquite 0-2  0-6 115 205

Friday, October 30

Highland Park 41, Sherman 21

Longview 52, Wylie East 17

McKinney North 35, West Mesquite 32

(Tyler bye)

Friday, November 6

Highland Park at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Wylie East at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.

(Sherman bye)

7-5A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

Lovejoy        3-0  5-0 241 87

Frisco High  3-0  5-0 171 51

F. Liberty      3-1  4-2 257 193

F. Leb. Trail  2-1  4-1 166 137

Denison       2-1  3-2 176 118

Princeton     1-1  2-2 110 154

F. Memorial  0-3  1-4 171 172

Lake Dallas  0-3  1-4  73 187

P. Rock Hill  0-4  0-5 125 250

Friday, October 30

Denison 42, Frisco Memorial 26

Lovejoy 48, Prosper Rock Hill 22

Lake Dallas at Princeton, no contest

Frisco 39, Frisco Liberty 19

(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)

Thursday, November 5

Lovejoy at Frisco Memorial (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Frisco Lebanon Trail (The Star), 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6

Denison at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Frisco, no contest

(Prosper Rock Hill bye)

4-4A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

1-Aubrey     3-0  8-1 408 209

x-Celina       2-1  3-4 234 129

x-Sanger     2-1  8-1 326 173

4-V. Alstyne 1-2  3-6 232 314

Krum           0-4  2-6 203 319

Friday, October 30

Sanger 42, Van Alstyne 7

Aubrey 69, Krum 14

(Celina bye)

Friday, November 6

Aubrey at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

(Krum bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

x-Brock        6-0  9-0 515 110

x-Pilot Point 5-1  7-2 318 208

3-Boyd         4-2  7-2 289 188

Whitesboro  3-3  3-6 131 210

Paradise      3-3  6-3 270215

Bowie          2-4  4-5 195 316

Ponder        1-5  3-6 215 242

Peaster        0-6  3-6 206 302

Friday, October 30

Paradise 20, Whitesboro 12

Brock 58, Peaster 0

Pilot Point 52, Boyd 14

Bowie 28, Ponder 21

Friday, November 6

Whitesboro at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

Bowie at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)        Dist Year PF PA

x-Pottsboro   5-1  7-2 310 209

x-Winnsboro 5-1  7-1 283 115

x-Mineola      5-1  8-1 382 176

x-Mt. Vernon 4-2 7-2 323 189

Rains             2-4  5-4 391 281

Commerce    2-4  4-4 186 69

Bonham        1-5  2-7 175 324

Howe            0-6  0-9  84 443

Friday, October 30

Pottsboro 49, Mount Vernon 43

Bonham 31, Howe 29

Mineola 55, Rains 30

Winnsboro 2, Commerce 0 (forfeit)

Friday, November 6

Winnsboro at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Bonham at Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

1-Gunter      5-0  8-1 309 100

2-Bells         5-1  8-2 377 197

3-S&S          3-2  5-3 197 181

Whitewright 2-3  5-4 224 135

Leonard       2-3  4-3 216162

Blue Ridge  1-4  3-6 228 269

Lone Oak    0-5  1-8  86 349

Friday, October 30

Bells 28, Whitewright 20

Gunter 63, Lone Oak 6

SS& 41, Leonard 40

(Blue Ridge bye)

Friday, November 6

S&S at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.

Whitewright at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

(Bells bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

1-Lindsay    4-0  8-0 430 83

2-Alvord       4-1  4-4 233 211

Collinsville   2-2  5-3 248 183

Trenton        2-2  4-3 163 145

Tom Bean   1-3  2-5 135 307

Tioga           0-5  1-8  90 426

Friday, October 30

(Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton, Alvord bye)

Thursday, November 5

Trenton at Lindsay, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6

Tom Bean at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.

 (Tioga, Alvord bye)

TAPPS Division III District 2

                       Dist Year PF PA

x-C. Classical 1-0 2-3 256 312

x-I. Faustina   0-0  2-1 155 68

x-D. Fairhill     0-0  2-2 136 161

x-TCS             0-1  0-4  58 221

Friday, October 30

Irving Faustina at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, no contest

Saturday, October 31

Texoma Christian at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.

Friday, November 6

Dallas Fairhill at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 7

Irving Faustina at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.

x – clinched playoff spot.

1 – clinched first seed.

2 – clinched second seed.

3 – clinched third seed.

4 – clinched fourth seed.