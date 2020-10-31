Week 10 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Longview 2-0 5-1 255 144
M. North 2-0 2-3 154 223
H. Park 1-0 3-0 129 75
Sherman 1-1 2-4 172 137
Tyler 0-1 0-4 100 156
Wylie East 0-2 1-3 72 164
W. Mesquite 0-2 0-6 115 205
Friday, October 30
Highland Park 41, Sherman 21
Longview 52, Wylie East 17
McKinney North 35, West Mesquite 32
(Tyler bye)
Friday, November 6
Highland Park at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Wylie East at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.
(Sherman bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Lovejoy 3-0 5-0 241 87
Frisco High 3-0 5-0 171 51
F. Liberty 3-1 4-2 257 193
F. Leb. Trail 2-1 4-1 166 137
Denison 2-1 3-2 176 118
Princeton 1-1 2-2 110 154
F. Memorial 0-3 1-4 171 172
Lake Dallas 0-3 1-4 73 187
P. Rock Hill 0-4 0-5 125 250
Friday, October 30
Denison 42, Frisco Memorial 26
Lovejoy 48, Prosper Rock Hill 22
Lake Dallas at Princeton, no contest
Frisco 39, Frisco Liberty 19
(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)
Thursday, November 5
Lovejoy at Frisco Memorial (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Frisco Lebanon Trail (The Star), 7 p.m.
Friday, November 6
Denison at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Frisco, no contest
(Prosper Rock Hill bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Aubrey 3-0 8-1 408 209
x-Celina 2-1 3-4 234 129
x-Sanger 2-1 8-1 326 173
4-V. Alstyne 1-2 3-6 232 314
Krum 0-4 2-6 203 319
Friday, October 30
Sanger 42, Van Alstyne 7
Aubrey 69, Krum 14
(Celina bye)
Friday, November 6
Aubrey at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
(Krum bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Brock 6-0 9-0 515 110
x-Pilot Point 5-1 7-2 318 208
3-Boyd 4-2 7-2 289 188
Whitesboro 3-3 3-6 131 210
Paradise 3-3 6-3 270215
Bowie 2-4 4-5 195 316
Ponder 1-5 3-6 215 242
Peaster 0-6 3-6 206 302
Friday, October 30
Paradise 20, Whitesboro 12
Brock 58, Peaster 0
Pilot Point 52, Boyd 14
Bowie 28, Ponder 21
Friday, November 6
Whitesboro at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Bowie at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Pottsboro 5-1 7-2 310 209
x-Winnsboro 5-1 7-1 283 115
x-Mineola 5-1 8-1 382 176
x-Mt. Vernon 4-2 7-2 323 189
Rains 2-4 5-4 391 281
Commerce 2-4 4-4 186 69
Bonham 1-5 2-7 175 324
Howe 0-6 0-9 84 443
Friday, October 30
Pottsboro 49, Mount Vernon 43
Bonham 31, Howe 29
Mineola 55, Rains 30
Winnsboro 2, Commerce 0 (forfeit)
Friday, November 6
Winnsboro at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham at Rains, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Gunter 5-0 8-1 309 100
2-Bells 5-1 8-2 377 197
3-S&S 3-2 5-3 197 181
Whitewright 2-3 5-4 224 135
Leonard 2-3 4-3 216162
Blue Ridge 1-4 3-6 228 269
Lone Oak 0-5 1-8 86 349
Friday, October 30
Bells 28, Whitewright 20
Gunter 63, Lone Oak 6
SS& 41, Leonard 40
(Blue Ridge bye)
Friday, November 6
S&S at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
Whitewright at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
(Bells bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-Lindsay 4-0 8-0 430 83
2-Alvord 4-1 4-4 233 211
Collinsville 2-2 5-3 248 183
Trenton 2-2 4-3 163 145
Tom Bean 1-3 2-5 135 307
Tioga 0-5 1-8 90 426
Friday, October 30
(Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton, Alvord bye)
Thursday, November 5
Trenton at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 6
Tom Bean at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
(Tioga, Alvord bye)
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
x-C. Classical 1-0 2-3 256 312
x-I. Faustina 0-0 2-1 155 68
x-D. Fairhill 0-0 2-2 136 161
x-TCS 0-1 0-4 58 221
Friday, October 30
Irving Faustina at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, no contest
Saturday, October 31
Texoma Christian at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.
Friday, November 6
Dallas Fairhill at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 7
Irving Faustina at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.
x – clinched playoff spot.
1 – clinched first seed.
2 – clinched second seed.
3 – clinched third seed.
4 – clinched fourth seed.