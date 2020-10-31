Volleyball Roundup — Sherman tops Denison in 10-5A play

Herald Democrat

Samantha Graham had 12 kills and 19 assists as Sherman defeated Denison, 25-21, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Ryan Dobbs added eight kills and six blocks, Emma Jones put down five kills, J'Brya Forman collected 10 digs and Jenica Fielder handed out 14 assists for Sherman (3-14, 2-8), which hosts first-place Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bearcats swept the season series after the Lady Yellow Jackets had swept both meetings last year.

Denison (0-15, 0-10) will host second-place McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Bi-district

Class 2A Region II

Collinsville 3, Itasca 0

In Mineral Wells, the Lady Pirates earned a 25-9, 25-15, 25-8 victory against Itasca in a Class 2A Region II bi-district match.

Collinsville (14-11) will face Frost in the area round.

It is the fourth straight season the Lady Pirates will play in the second round of the playoffs. They will be trying to reach the region quarterfinals for the third straight year.