Football Roundup — Pottsboro stays tied for first; Gunter wins big

MOUNT VERNON — Titus Lyons had 11 catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns, including the deciding score on a 55-yarder with 3:55 remaining, as Pottsboro outlasted Mount Vernon, 49-43, in District 5-3A (I) play.

Braden Plyler completed 23-of-29 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns with an interception and ran 36 times for 159 yards and two scores, Drake Hunter had three catches for 45 yards and two TDs and Jake Kubik made seven catches for 89 yards for Pottsboro (7-2, 5-1), which remained in a three-way tie for first place with Winnsboro and Mineola.

The Cardinals host Winnsboro on Friday to end the regular season and the winner is guaranteed at least a share of the district title, depending on Mineola’s outcome against Commerce.

Brock Nellor was 22-of-32 for 260 yards and two touchdowns and ran 25 times for 108 yards and two TDs, Clifton Holloman had 27 carries for 155 yards and a score and Caydon Coffman caught seven passes for 108 yards and a TD for Mount Vernon (7-2, 4-2), which will travel to Howe looking for a win and some help to avoid the fourth seed for the playoffs.

Bonham 31, Howe 29

BONHAM — Nick Rhinehart’s 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds kept Howe from earning its first victory of the season while ending Bonham’s seven-game losing streak with an exciting finish in 5-3A (I) action.

Bryce Crosby had a pair of touchdown runs while Austin Haley threw a TD pass to Jordan Jones and Ethan Lopez also ran for a score for Howe (0-9, 0-5), which closes out the season by hosting Mount Vernon.

Brant Stuber had a pair of touchdown runs and Mason Rodriguez ran for a score and had a TD pass to Cade Bowser for Bonham (2-7, 1-5), which ends its season at Emory Rains on Friday.

District 4-4A (II)

Sanger 42, Van Alstyne 7

In Sanger, Jaden Mahan ran 15 times for 86 during Van Alstyne’s loss against Sanger in district play.

Gavin Montgomery finished with 20 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, Gavin Bybee chipped in eight carries for 25 yards and Dakota Howard totaled 39 yards on three receptions for Van Alstyne (3-6, 1-2), which is locked into the fourth seed for the playoffs regardless of the outcome in its finale at home against first-place Aubrey on Friday.

Rylan Smart completed 12-of-20 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score while Tallyn Welborn had 25 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns for Sanger (8-1, 2-1), which plays at Celina on Friday and will be the second seed with a win and the third seed with a loss.

District 4-3A (I)

Paradise 20, Whitesboro 12

In Paradise, Mac Harper ran for a pair of touchdowns but Whitesboro was unable to clinch a playoff spot with a loss against Paradise in district action.

After falling behind 20-0, the Bearcats (3-6, 3-3) were able to get on the board twice with TD runs of 10 and eight yards by Harper but Paradise (6-3, 3-3) ran out the clock to keep Whitesboro from forcing overtime.

The teams head into the final week of the season tied for the final playoff spot. Whitesboro will play at Peaster and could clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Paradise loss to Ponder. If Paradise wins, it will clinch the last postseason berth.

District 8-3A (II)

Gunter 63, Lone Oak 6

In Lone Oak, Ashton Bennett had six carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns as Gunter clinched the top seed for the playoffs and no worse than a share of the district title with a victory against Lone Oak.

Ethan Sloan added five carries for 42 yards and two TDs, Mitchell Brewer returned an interception 21 yards for a score and added a touchdown on the ground, Kaden Rigsby brought back a pick 54 yards for a TD and Hudson Graham and Cannon Lemberg chipped in rushing touchdowns for Gunter (8-1, 5-0), which closes out the regular season by hosting third-place S&S on Friday.

Lone Oak (1-8, 0-5), which ends its season at Blue Ridge on Friday, returned a fumble 68 yards for its touchdown in the fourth quarter.