Volleyball Roundup — Tioga sweeps its bi-district match

GLEN ROSE — The Tioga Lady Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-7 over Italy in a Class 2A Region II bi-district match.

Tioga advances to face Bremond in the area round at Ennis on Monday night.

Italy finished its season at 7-15.

Class 4A Region II

Kennedale 3, Van Alstyne 1

In Van Alstyne, Kennedale came away with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15 win against the Lady Panthers in a bi-district match.

Van Alstyne finished the season with a 14-10 record after moving up to Class 4A this year following a state runner-up ending in Class 3A last season.

Kennedale (20-3) will face Godley in the area round next week.

Class 3A Region II

Emory Rains 3, Bells 0

In Princeton, Gabby Smith had seven kills, four digs and a pair of blocks for Bells but District 12-3A co-champion Emory Rains defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15, in a bi-district match at Southard Middle School.

Jaiden Tocquigny added six kills and two blocks, Cheznie Hale handed out 11 assists, Blair Baker chipped in four assists and Mia Moore collected three digs for Bells (13-12).

Emory Rains will face Pilot Point in the area round next week.