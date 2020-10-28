Week 10 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at Highland Park

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Highlander Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM / www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Sherman 2-3, 1-0; Highland Park 2-0

Last week: Sherman won 45-7 against Wylie East; Highland Park did not play

Series: Highland Park leads 38-10-2

Last meeting: 2013 (Highland Park win 49-7)

Players to watch: Sherman: WR Elijah Chapman, DB Braiden Speed; Highland Park: QB Brayden Schager, DL Henry Jurgovan.

Notable: Highland Park has won eight straight and 13 of the last 14 against Sherman. The Bearcats’ last win over the Scots was in 1981 … Sherman is looking for a 2-0 start in district play for the first time since 2012 … Highland Park has lost just four home games in the past 22 seasons (including a 24-22 defeat against Denison in 1998).

Frisco Memorial at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Frisco Memorial 1-3, 0-2; Denison 2-2, 1-1

Last week: Frisco Memorial did not play; Denison won 66-14 against Prosper Rock Hill

Series: Denison leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Denison won 28-21)

Players to watch: Frisco Memorial: RB Garren Huey, DB Johnny Breeden; Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DL Xzavier Washington

Notable: The Jackets are coming off a school-record 632 yards and 66 points, tied for the third-most in school history and the most since 2009, when they set the mark with 75 against McKinney … Denison has beaten a Frisco ISD school every season since 2012 … Frisco Memorial had its game against Princeton last Thursday cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests at Princeton.

Van Alstyne at Sanger

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Indian Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 3-5, 1-1; Sanger 7-1, 1-1

Last week: Van Alstyne lost 40-9 against Celina; Sanger won 34-26 against Krum

Series: Sanger leads 7-3

Last meeting: 2007 (Sanger won 29-7)

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Dakota Howard, LB Manny Chavira; Sanger: RB Tallyn Welborn, LB Creed Carter

Notable: The last time this matchup was a district contest was in 1977 … Both teams have clinched playoff spots … A win by Van Alstyne will keep it in the district title race while a loss would most likely mean the fourth seed for the playoffs.

Whitesboro at Paradise

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 3-5, 3-2; Paradise 5-3, 2-3

Last week: Whitesboro won 35-7 against Bowie; Paradise won 40-14 against Peaster

Series: Whitesboro leads 5-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Whitesboro won 28-20)

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Devon Price, LB Sutton Fuhrmann; Paradise: RB Pacer Ryle, DL Clayton Godwin

Notable: Paradise’s only victory in the series was in 2002 … Whitesboro has held consecutive opponents to single digits for the first time since 2017. The last time the Bearcats did it three straight games was 2013 … Whitesboro would clinch a playoff spot with a win. Paradise would tie the Bearcats for fourth place, and own the tie-breaker, with a win heading into the final week of the season.

Pottsboro at Mount Vernon

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Don Meredith Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM; www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 6-2, 4-1; Mount Vernon 7-1, 4-1

Last week: Pottsboro did not play; Mount Vernon lost 30-28 against Winnsboro

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, LB Collin Branch; Mount Vernon: QB Brock Nellor, DE Boston Morris

Notable: Pottsboro and Mount Vernon have clinched playoff spots. They are part of a four-way tie for first place with Mineola and Winnsboro … The Cardinals have played just one game in the previous three weeks due to forfeits by Commerce and Bonham … Mount Vernon’s loss last week came on a field goal as time expired.

Howe at Bonham

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Warrior Stadium

Records: Howe 0-8, 0-5; Bonham 1-7, 0-5

Last week: Howe lost 70-7 against Mineola; Bonham did not play

Series: Howe leads 3-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Howe won 66-28)

Players to watch: Howe: QB Austin Haley, DL Jaryn Grisham; Bonham: QB Mason Rodriguez, LB Cade Bowser

Notable: All of the matchups have come in the past seven seasons … Howe is looking to avoid an 0-9 start for the second time ever and first since 2017 … Bonham has lost seven straight after opening with a 57-19 win against Quitman The Warriors have allowed at least 43 points in the five losses they have played (they have two forfeits due to COVID-19).

Bells at Whitewright

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Bells 7-2, 4-1; Whitewright 5-3, 2-2

Last week: Bells won 49-3 against S&S; Whitewright did not play

Series: Whitewright leads 47-16-2

Last meeting: 2019 (Bells won 28-14)

Players to watch: Bells: QB Blake Rolen, DL Colten Yates; Whitewright: WR Clayton Warford, DL Sevin Washington

Notable: The Panthers have won two straight after Whitewright won 14 of 15 meetings … This is the final game of the regular season for Bells, which has the district bye next week. It will clinch at least the second seed with a win … A win by Whitewright would surpass last year’s win total. The Tigers cannot clinch a playoff berth with a win before playing their finale against Leonard next week.

Gunter at Lone Oak

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Buffalo Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 7-1, 4-0; Lone Oak 1-7, 0-4

Last week: Gunter did not play; Lone Oak lost 49-20 against Leonard

Series: Gunter leads 9-7-1

Last meeting: 2013 (Gunter won 20-19 in region semifinals)

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ethan Sloan, DL Trey Oblas; Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, DB Casen Haynes

Notable: The last time this matchup was a district contest was in 1987 … The teams played twice in 1969 in an eight-man game. Those are the last two Lone Oak wins over Gunter … Gunter will clinch the top seed for the playoffs with a win while Lone Oak has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Leonard at S&S

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: Leonard 4-2, 2-2; S&S 4-3, 2-2

Last week: Leonard won 49-20 against Lone Oak; S&S lost 49-3 against Bells

Series: Leonard leads 9-7

Last meeting: 2017 (Leonard won 42-28)

Players to watch: Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Bryce Baker; S&S: RB Colby McSpedden, LB Kota Richardson

Notable: These two were districtmates from 2010-17 before realignment broke them up the past two seasons … SS& would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Whitewright loss to Bells … If Leonard loses, it would have to win its last game against Whitewright to have a chance at the playoffs.

Texoma Christian at Dallas Fairhill

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: Warrior Field

Records: Texoma Christian 0-4, 0-1; Dallas Fairhill 2-2

Last week: Texoma Christian lost 56-6 against Fort Worth Covenant Classical; Dallas Fairhill won 52-6 against Waco Methodist Children’s Home

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Texoma Christian: RB Clay Whitson, DB Aiden Magourik; Dallas Fairhill: n/a

Notable: Both teams have clinched playoff spots due to the recent TAPPS ruling declaring all teams eligible this season … Texoma Christian has been held to six points or less in three of four games … Dallas Fairhill did not win a game last season.