Volleyball Roundup — Whitesboro ends season with a win

Herald Democrat

VALLEY VIEW — Libby Langford had 19 kills and eight digs as Whitesboro finished its season with a 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15 victory against Valley View in District 10-3A play.

Karley Wolf added 14 kills and eight digs, Aubri Falco totaled 13 kills, 21 assists, 16 digs and three aces, Elly Harper handed out 31 assists to go with 20 digs and five kills, Jenna King chipped in six kills and three digs, Chesney Wolf collected 26 digs, Maddy Cole finished with 14 digs and Abby Robinson contributed 11 digs for Whitesboro (6-16, 4-10), which ended sixth in the district standings.

The match had been postponed from last week due to positive COVID-19 tests at Valley View.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 3, Sherman 0

In McKinney, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-7, 25-6, 25-10 loss against second-place McKinney North.

Sherman (2-14, 1-8) will host rival Denison at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

McKinney North (14-2, 8-1) remained second in the standings behind Lovejoy.

Princeton 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 loss against Princeton.

Denison (0-14, 0-9) will travel to rival Sherman at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Princeton (8-6, 4-5) remained tied with The Colony and Wylie East in fourth place.

Non-district

Gunter 3, Liberty Christian 0

In Gunter, Hanna Rubis had 13 kills as the Lady Tigers defeated Argyle Liberty Christian, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, in non-district action.

Rayanna Mauldin added 10 kills, Shae Pruiett chipped in eight kills, Nyah Ingram collected 24 digs and Jacee Childers handed out 40 assists for Gunter (24-3), which plays Commerce in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Princeton.

Liberty Christian came into the match with a 24-0 record.

Saint Jo 3, Texoma Christian 2

In Sherman, McKenzie Poe put down nine kills for Texoma Christian but Saint Jo outlasted the Lady Eagles, 25-21, 25-7, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12, in non-district action.

T’a nne Boyd totaled nine digs, four kills and three blocks, Claire Tarpley collected 13 digs and Anzley Poe and Paige Miller finished with 11 digs each for TCS (3-12), which waits to find out the result of the Muenster Sacred Heart-Weatherford Christian match on Thursday night.

If Sacred Heart loses, it will host Texoma Christian for a play-in match on Tuesday to determine the TAPPS District 2-2A final playoff berth. If Sacred Heart beats Weatherford Christian, it will advance to the postseason as the fourth seed.