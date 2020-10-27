Week 9 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman

Omayebu helped the Bearcats open District 7-5A (I) play with a 45-7 victory against Wylie East. He finished with 186 yards from scrimmage by hauling in six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown to go with five carries for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean