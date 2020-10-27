Denison, Sherman run at 10-5A meet

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — The Denison cross-country teams had a pair of top-25 finishers at the District 10-5A meet in Myers Park.

On the girls side, junior Ashlinn Hamilton placed 23rd to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets with a time of 21:38.13.

On the boys side, senior Kelan Becker led the Yellow Jackets with a time of 18:46.66 to place 25th.

The top two teams and top 10 individuals advanced to the Class 5A Region II meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas on Nov. 9.

Lovejoy won both the boys and girls titles while Prosper Rock Hill was the runner-up in both races.

Prosper Rock Hill senior Blake Barnes won the individual boys crown in 16:04.98 while Lovejoy sophomore Amy Morefield took the individual girls title in 18:37.21.

Denison finished seventh in both races while Sherman was eighth in both.

After Hamilton, freshman Elle Morris was next for the Lady Jackets with a time of 22:16.22 to finish 28th while sophomore Reagan Payne was 40th in 23:35.59 and junior Roni Douda was right behind with a time of 23:47.34. Freshman Autumn Mitchell was 45th in 24:04.04, freshman Kinsley Hendricks placed 47th in 24:17.17 and senior Breanna Branch was 52nd with a time of 25:45.37.

Sherman was led by junior Brandy Moran, who was 35th with a time of 23:01.15. Freshman Aleena Martinez was next for the Lady Bearcats with a time of 25:05.99 to place 49th and was followed right behind by seniors Michaela Owens (25:08.23) and Lizbeth Sanchez (25:44.28). Junior Marlen Loredo was 53rd in a time of 26:00.91, followed by sophomore Tamera Owens at 27:49.17 and freshman Ava Godfredsen in 30:10.63.

On the boys side, Sherman was led by senior Samuel Sanchez, who placed 32nd with a time of 19:16.74. Sophomore Timothy Verkleir was 38th in 20:04.49 while junior Adrian Paulin was 41st with a time of 20:10.15 and junior Victor Mata was right behind in 20:11.98. Senior Kaleb Avila was 44th in 20:16.56, junior Skylar Wright placed 50th with a time of 21:41.12 and senior Justin Reyna was 54th in 23:17.26.

After Becker, junior Kaiser Garner was next for the Yellow Jackets at 39th in 20:04.64 and junior John Dornstadter was right behind in 20:10.06. Sophomore Garrison Walters placed 43rd with a time of 20:14.04, sophomore Anthony Cruz was 45th in 20:17.66, freshman Marcus Wulf was 48th in 20:43.10 and freshman Joseph Dornstadter was 51st in 21:59.86.