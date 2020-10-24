Whitesboro bops Bowie, on verge of playoffs

By Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — As the final weeks of the season slip away, playoff contention weighs heavily on each outcome.

And as the Whitesboro Bearcats hosted the Bowie Jackrabbits, there was a feeling of urgency from both sides.

Whitesboro came into the contest in sole possession of fourth place and in a good spot to earn a berth while Bowie was trying to climb from a gaggle just behind the Bearcats in the district standings.

The Jackrabbits were unable to make a dent in that hold as Whitesboro came away with a 35-7 victory in 4-3A (I) action to move one step closer to returning to the postseason.

The Bearcats (3-5, 3-2) are still alone in fourth with two games remaining and they will travel to Paradise, which is right behind them. A win by Whitesboro would clinch a berth for the Bearcats but before they could have that possibility, they needed to end the hopes the Jackrabbits (3-5, 1-4) had of jumping into the race.

Mac Harper completed 6-of-15 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and also ran 11 times for 56 yards and a score while Devon Price had 92 yards and a TD on 10 carries and Major Ledbetter totaled three catches for 34 yards and a score to lead Whitesboro.

The first quarter proved to be scoreless as both defenses stepped up to keep the other side out of the end zone.

Just after the middle of the second quarter, Harper connected with Jacob Smith for a 30-yard touchdown pass at the 4:14 mark for a 7-0 advantage which stayed that way until the break.

Whitesboro went to Price to begin the third quarter and he went 56 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bearcats a 14-0 lead.

Harper scored from the five-yard line to cap a five-play drive that covered 43 yards after Whitesboro had blocked a punt.

With 1:21 left in the third quarter, Harper connected with Ledbetter for a 22-yard touchdown and a 28-0 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats were looking to finish off the shutout but Bowie gained possession with an interception and the Jackrabbits managed to get on the board on Ty Harris’ one-yard run which finished off the short 27-yard drive.

Harris finished with 25 carries for 106 yards. Colby Miller completed 13-of-24 passes but Bowie gained just 65 yards through the air.

But Whitesboro’s defense would get some revenge as it earned a score of its own with 1:04 remaining when Sutton Fuhrmann picked up a fumble and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.

