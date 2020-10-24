Week 9 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Sherman 1-0 2-3 151 96
Longview 1-0 4-1 203 127
M. North 1-0 1-3 119 191
H. Park 0-0 2-0 88 54
Wylie East 0-1 1-2 55 112
Tyler 0-1 0-4 100 156
W. Mesquite 0-1 0-5 83 170
Friday, October 23
Sherman 45, Wylie East 7
Longview 49, West Mesquite 24
McKinney North 34, Tyler 24
(Highland Park bye)
Friday, October 30
Sherman at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
Longview at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
McKinney North at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.
(Tyler bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
F. Liberty 3-0 4-1 238 154
Lovejoy 2-0 4-0 193 65
Frisco High 2-0 4-0 132 32
F. Leb. Trail 2-1 4-1 166 137
Denison 1-1 2-2 134 92
Princeton 1-1 2-2 110 154
F. Memorial 0-2 1-3 145 130
P. Rock Hill 0-3 0-4 103 202
Lake Dallas 0-3 1-4 73 187
Thursday, October 22
Princeton at Frisco Memorial, no contest
Friday, October 23
Denison 66, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Frisco Liberty 63, Lake Dallas 21
Frisco 45, Frisco Lebanon Trail 15
(Lovejoy bye)
Friday, October 30
Frisco Memorial at Denison, 7 p.m.
Prosper Rock Hill at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Frisco Liberty (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Aubrey 2-0 7-1 339 195
x-Celina 2-1 3-4 234 129
x-V. Alstyne 1-1 3-5 225 272
x-Sanger 1-1 7-1 284 166
Krum 0-3 2-5 189 250
Friday, October 23
Celina 40, Van Alstyne 9
Sanger 34, Krum 26
(Aubrey bye)
Friday, October 30
Van Alstyne at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
(Celina bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Brock 5-0 8-0 457 110
Boyd 4-1 7-1 275 136
Pilot Point 4-1 6-2 266 194
Whitesboro 3-2 3-5 119 190
Paradise 2-3 5-3 250203
Ponder 1-4 3-5 194 214
Bowie 1-4 3-5 167 295
Peaster 0-5 3-5 206 244
Friday, October 23
Whitesboro 35, Bowie 7
Brock 49, Boyd 14
Paradise 40, Peaster 14
Pilot Point 18, Ponder 13
Friday, October 30
Whitesboro at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Brock at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Boyd at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Mt. Vernon 4-1 7-1 280 140
x-Pottsboro 4-1 6-2 261 166
Mineola 4-1 7-1 327 146
Winnsboro 4-1 6-1 281 115
Commerce 2-3 4-3 186 67
Rains 2-3 5-3 361 226
Howe 0-5 0-8 55 412
Bonham 0-5 1-7 144 295
Friday, October 23
Pottsboro 2, Bonham 0 (forfeit)
Rains 2, Commerce 0 (forfeit)
Mineola 70, Howe 7
Winnsboro 30, Mount Vernon 28
Friday, October 30
Pottsboro at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Howe at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
Rains at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Commerce at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Gunter 4-0 7-1 246 94
x-Bells 4-1 7-2 349 177
S&S 2-2 4-3 156 141
Whitewright 2-2 5-3 204 107
Leonard 2-2 4-2 196134
Blue Ridge 1-4 3-6 228 269
Lone Oak 0-4 1-7 80 286
Friday, October 23
Bells 49, S&S 3
Gunter 2, Blue Ridge 0 (forfeit)
Leonard 49, Lone Oak 20
(Whitewright bye)
Friday, October 30
Bells at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
Gunter at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at S&S, 7:30 p.m.
(Blue Ridge bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-Lindsay 4-0 8-0 430 83
2-Alvord 4-1 4-4 233 211
Collinsville 2-2 5-3 248 183
Trenton 2-2 4-3 163 145
Tom Bean 1-3 2-5 135 307
Tioga 0-5 1-8 90 426
Friday, October 23
Alvord 41, Tioga 7
(Collinsville, Tom Bean, Trenton, Lindsay bye)
Friday, October 30
(Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton, Alvord bye)
Thursday, November 5
Trenton at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 6
Tom Bean at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
(Tioga, Alvord bye)
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
I. Faustina 0-0 2-1 155 68
D. Fairhill 0-0 2-2 136 161
C. Classical 0-0 1-3 200 306
TCS 0-0 0-3 52 165
Thursday, October 22
Dallas Fairhill 52, Waco Methodist Children’s Home 6
Irving Faustina 46, Blum JV 0
Saturday, October 24
Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.
Friday, October 30
Irving Faustina at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
Texoma Christian at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.
x – clinched playoff spot.
1 – clinched first seed.
2 – clinched second seed.