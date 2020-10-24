SUBSCRIBE NOW
Week 9 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Sherman     1-0  2-3 151 96

Longview    1-0  4-1 203 127

M. North      1-0  1-3 119 191

H. Park        0-0  2-0  88  54

Wylie East   0-1  1-2  55 112

Tyler            0-1  0-4 100 156

W. Mesquite 0-1  0-5  83 170

Friday, October 23

Sherman 45, Wylie East 7

Longview 49, West Mesquite 24

McKinney North 34, Tyler 24

(Highland Park bye)

Friday, October 30

Sherman at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

Longview at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

McKinney North at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.

(Tyler bye)

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

F. Liberty     3-0  4-1 238 154

Lovejoy        2-0  4-0 193 65

Frisco High  2-0  4-0 132 32

F. Leb. Trail 2-1  4-1 166 137

Denison       1-1  2-2 134 92

Princeton     1-1  2-2 110 154

F. Memorial 0-2  1-3 145 130

P. Rock Hill 0-3  0-4 103 202

Lake Dallas 0-3  1-4  73 187

Thursday, October 22

Princeton at Frisco Memorial, no contest

Friday, October 23

Denison 66, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Frisco Liberty 63, Lake Dallas 21

Frisco 45, Frisco Lebanon Trail 15

(Lovejoy bye)

Friday, October 30

Frisco Memorial at Denison, 7 p.m.

Prosper Rock Hill at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Frisco Liberty (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

x-Aubrey      2-0  7-1 339 195

x-Celina       2-1  3-4 234 129

x-V. Alstyne 1-1 3-5 225 272

x-Sanger     1-1  7-1 284 166

Krum           0-3  2-5 189 250

Friday, October 23

Celina 40, Van Alstyne 9

Sanger 34, Krum 26

(Aubrey bye)

Friday, October 30

Van Alstyne at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

(Celina bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

x-Brock        5-0  8-0 457 110

Boyd            4-1  7-1 275 136

Pilot Point    4-1  6-2 266 194

Whitesboro  3-2  3-5 119 190

Paradise      2-3  5-3 250203

Ponder        1-4  3-5 194 214

Bowie          1-4  3-5 167 295

Peaster        0-5  3-5 206 244

Friday, October 23

Whitesboro 35, Bowie 7

Brock 49, Boyd 14

Paradise 40, Peaster 14

Pilot Point 18, Ponder 13

Friday, October 30

Whitesboro at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Brock at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Boyd at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

x-Mt. Vernon 4-1 7-1 280 140

x-Pottsboro  4-1  6-2 261 166

Mineola       4-1  7-1 327 146

Winnsboro   4-1  6-1 281 115

Commerce  2-3  4-3 186 67

Rains           2-3  5-3 361 226

Howe           0-5  0-8  55 412

Bonham       0-5  1-7 144 295

Friday, October 23

Pottsboro 2, Bonham 0 (forfeit)

Rains 2, Commerce 0 (forfeit)

Mineola 70, Howe 7

Winnsboro 30, Mount Vernon 28

Friday, October 30

Pottsboro at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Howe at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.

Rains at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

x-Gunter      4-0  7-1 246 94

x-Bells         4-1  7-2 349 177

S&S             2-2  4-3 156 141

Whitewright 2-2  5-3 204 107

Leonard       2-2  4-2 196134

Blue Ridge  1-4  3-6 228 269

Lone Oak    0-4  1-7  80 286

Friday, October 23

Bells 49, S&S 3

Gunter 2, Blue Ridge 0 (forfeit)

Leonard 49, Lone Oak 20

(Whitewright bye)

Friday, October 30

Bells at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.

Gunter at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Leonard at S&S, 7:30 p.m.

(Blue Ridge bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

1-Lindsay    4-0  8-0 430 83

2-Alvord       4-1  4-4 233 211

Collinsville   2-2  5-3 248 183

Trenton        2-2  4-3 163 145

Tom Bean   1-3  2-5 135 307

Tioga           0-5  1-8  90 426

Friday, October 23

Alvord 41, Tioga 7

 (Collinsville, Tom Bean, Trenton, Lindsay bye)

Friday, October 30

(Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton, Alvord bye)

Thursday, November 5

Trenton at Lindsay, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6

Tom Bean at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.

(Tioga, Alvord bye)

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

I. Faustina   0-0  2-1 155 68

D. Fairhill     0-0  2-2 136 161

C. Classical 0-0  1-3 200 306

TCS             0-0  0-3  52 165

Thursday, October 22

Dallas Fairhill 52, Waco Methodist Children’s Home 6

Irving Faustina 46, Blum JV 0

Saturday, October 24

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.

Friday, October 30

Irving Faustina at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Texoma Christian at Dallas Fairhill, 11 a.m.

x – clinched playoff spot.

1 – clinched first seed.

2 – clinched second seed.