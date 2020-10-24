Football Roundup — Tioga loses in 5-2A (I) finale

Herald Democrat

TIOGA — Chase Evans had 26 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown for Tioga but the Bulldogs finished their season with a 41-7 loss against Alvord.

Tioga (1-8, 0-5) was down 28-7 at half-time.

Jacob Johnson ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns while Corbyn Cornell chipped in 101 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for Alvord (4-4, 4-1).

The district built in a double-bye at the end of the season in case games were postponed due to COVID-19 and since the Bulldogs didn’t need either of week, they are done for the year.

Alvord, which is locked into second place, will now wait two weeks for the playoffs to begin.

District 5-3A (I)

Mineola 70, Howe 7

In Howe, Jordan Jones put the Bulldogs up with a touchdown run in the first two minutes but district co-leader Mineola went on to beat the Bulldogs in district action.

Howe (0-8, 0-5) will travel to Bonham on Friday.

Trevion Sneed ran 14 times for 267 yards and five touchdowns for Mineola (7-1, 4-1), which is tied with Pottsboro, Mount Vernon and Winnsboro atop the standings and will clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Rains on Friday.

TAPPS Division III District 2

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 56, Texoma Christian 6

In Sherman, Jonah Barker caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Kason Williams for Texoma Christian but the Eagles lost their district-opener against Fort Worth Covenant Classical at TCS.

Hayden Turner ran nine times for 35 yards to lead Texoma Christian (0-4, 0-1), which plays at Dallas Fairhill on Saturday.

Lanham Briley completed 14-of-21 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns for Fort Worth Covenant Classical (2-3, 1-0).