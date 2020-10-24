Volleyball Roundup — Bells forces play-in match in 11-3A

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Gabby Smith had 15 kills and 10 digs as Bells rallied to beat Whitewright, 23-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-11, in the District 11-3A finale.

The Lady Panthers (12-11, 7-7) moved into a tie with Bonham for fourth place and the two teams will play to decide who advances to the playoffs and who stays home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at S&S.

Jaiden Tocquigny added nine kills and three blocks, Kayton Arnold chipped in eight kills, Cheznie Hale handed out 21 assists to go with seven kills, Blair Baker finished with 18 assists and Mia Moore collected seven digs for Bells.

Whitewright finished its season at 9-16 overall and 3-11 in district play.

Gunter 3, Blue Ridge 0

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin had 10 kills as Gunter finished off an undefeated run through 11-3A play with a 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 sweep of second-place Blue Ridge.

Shae Pruiett totaled eight kills, 21 assists and a pair of aces and Hanna Rubis put down seven kills for Gunter (23-3, 14-0), which opens the playoffs against Commerce at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Princeton.

Blue Ridge (18-9, 11-3) will open the playoffs against Edgewood.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, Ryan Dobbs had four kills and three blocks for Sherman but third-place Prosper Rock Hill defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14, in district action.

J’Brya Forman collected 12 digs and Emma Morgan handed out nine assists for Sherman (2-13, 1-7), which plays at second-place McKinney on Tuesday night.

Wylie East 3, Denison 0

In Wylie, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 loss against fourth-place Wylie East in district action.

Denison (0-13, 0-8) will host Princeton on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Boyd 3, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had three kills and nine digs for Whitesboro but district champ Boyd defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13, in district action.

Jenna King put down four kills, Aubri Falco totaled three kills, seven assists and six digs, Elly Harper handed out six assists to go with nine digs, Karley Wolf chipped in three kills and two blocks and Chesney Wolf collected 10 digs for Whitesboro (5-16, 3-10), which will end the season at Valley View in a match postponed from Tuesday.

Paradise 3, S&S 0

In Paradise, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-9, 25-15, 25-19 loss against fifth-place Paradise to close out the their season.

S&S finished 1-19 overall and 0-14 in district play.

Paradise ended 12-14 overall and 6-8 in district play.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Trenton 1

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had 11 kills, 20 digs and four blocks as the Lady Tomcats finished off an undefeated district run with a 10-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23 victory over fifth-place Trenton.

Kyndle Selman totaled 11 kills, four digs and three aces, Raylynn Adams handed out 26 assists to go with 24 digs, three blocks and two aces, Kaitlyn Lind added five kills and three blocks, Morgan Stroud collected 14 digs, Emma Lowing chipped in three kills, 14 digs and five blocks, Laramie Worley finished with five kills, six aces and 22 digs for Tom Bean (20-4, 14-0), which has won 18 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats will open the playoffs after having a first-round bye.

Collinsville 3, Savoy 0

In Collinsville, Taylor Sheppard had eight kills the Lady Pirates finished tied for second place with Dodd City after ended the regular season with a 25-3, 25-4, 25-3 victory over Savoy.

Katie Johnson added five kills, five aces and five digs, Makayla McDonnell chipped in four kills and five aces and Haidyn Bryson handed out 19 assists to go with seven aces for Collinsville (13-11, 10-4), which will start the playoffs against Itasca in a bi-district match. Details are still to be determined.

Tioga 3, Wolfe City 0

In Tioga, the fourth-place Lady Bulldogs ended the regular season with a 25-12, 27-25, 25-21 victory against Wolfe City.

Tioga, which earned the third seed for the 2A bracket, will open the playoffs with a bi-district match against Italy. Details are still to be determined.