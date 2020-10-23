Storm's Dworsky earns preseason All-America honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Following his outstanding junior season, Southeastern Oklahoma State guard Adam Dworsky has been named a Preseason Division II All-American by Basketball Times.

The 5-11 senior from Flower Mound was a second team All-Central Region pick last year after earning first-team All-Great American Conference honors.

Dworsky ranked second in the nation in assists with 8.4 per game and led all of Division II in total assists with 261, setting the Southeastern and GAC records for assists.

He averaged 14.8 points and was third in the league in double-doubles with eight.

Dworsky reached 1,000 career points near the end of last season and has already set Southeastern's career assists mark with 550 and heads into his senior year 40 assists from the conference career record.

He was only GAC selection on the preseason team and was one of five players form the Central Region selected.