TCS waits to learn playoff fate

Regardless of the outcome of their final district match, the Texoma Christian Lady Eagles were going to be stuck waiting to find out if they will advance to the playoffs again this year.

In a battle for the final postseason berth, the best TCS could do with a victory was guarantee no worse than a tie-breaker match. A loss would not mean elimination either and Texoma Christian is now stuck in limbo after Weatherford Christian defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17, in TAPPS District 2-2A action at TCS.

T’a nne Boyd had five kills and three blocks, Claire Tarpley totaled four kills and nine digs, Paige Miller collected nine digs, Anzley Poe added eight digs and Annika Hogan chipped in five digs for Texoma Christian (3-11, 2-6), which needs to see the outcome of Muenster Sacred Heart’s two matches next week to know its fate.

“It’s a waiting game now,” Lady Eagles head coach Theresa Barnett said. “It might not be next week, but the week after that. We just have to stay ready.”

If Sacred Heart wins both matches — against Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Monday and Weatherford Christian on Thursday — it would leapfrog TCS and earn the last spot.

If Sacred Heart wins just once, there will be a tie-breaker match with the Lady Eagles. Texoma Christian would earn the berth if Sacred Heart loses both matches.

TCS will host Saint Jo in a non-district match on Tuesday so its won’t go nearly two weeks without playing, whether their next match is the tie-breaker or in the postseason.

“We’ve still got stuff we need to work on,” Barnett said. “Even if we don’t make the playoffs, it’s two weeks of practices we wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Isabel McCamey, Kelsey Beaman and Kylie Keis led the way for Weatherford Christian (11-3, 6-1), which clinched the district title with a victory.

The Lady Eagles played much better than the first meeting and nearly stole Game 1. When they played at Weatherford Christian, the Lady Lions dominated the opener, 25-9, on the way to a sweep where TCS scored more than 11 points only in the middle game.

“We’ve got some young ones,” Barnett said about a roster with just a pair of seniors in Makenzie Poe and Shelbi Hayes. It took some time to jell together. We’ve played kinda up and down all year long.”

Texoma Christian hung tough in Game 1, taking an early 6-2 lead with Hogan at the service line before the Lady Lions tied the score at seven.

Weatherford Christian went in front and was there until Boyd and Tarpley had kills preceding an error that pulled TCS even at 16. It looked like the Lady Lions would break open the frame with a 4-0 burst that included two kills from Ryan Lewis but a timeout settled down the Lady Eagles and they responded by tying it up at 21 on a Boyd ace.

The score was tied twice more, the last at 23, before Beaman had a kill and a TCS error allowed Weatherford Christian to pull out Game 1.

Game 2 started in a similar fashion as the teams traded points. The Lady Eagles held a slim advantage at 6-4 before Weatherford Christian responded with a 6-0 burst to take the lead for the rest of the stanza.

TCS got within four points at 18-14 but then had its ninth service error — it finished with 12 — and the Lady Lions ended on a 7-2 run.

In Game 3, Weatherford Christian held the early advantage before Texoma Christian tied the score at six. The teams traded the next four points and the Lady Lions didn’t give the Lady Eagles much of a chance to extend the match.

Texoma Christian was down 12-10 when Hogan overpowered a block but an 8-1 run from Weatherford Christian widened the gap to almost double digits and closed out the sweep.

