Week 9 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Wylie East at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Wylie East 1-1; Sherman 1-3

Last week: Wylie East did not play; Sherman lost 24-14 against McKinney

Series: Tied 3-3

Last meeting: 2019 (Sherman won 42-14)

Players to watch: Wylie East: QB Terrell Washington, LB Gilbert Villa; Sherman: WR Sean Husband, DB Connor Clark

Notable: Wylie East was the last team to shut out the Bearcats, a 62-0 defeat in the 2014 season-finale … Sherman has won only one district-opener dating back to 2013 … Wylie East did not play the past two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests. They did lose to a common opponent, Mount Pleasant, 49-6, in the season-opener.

Denison at Prosper Rock Hill

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Children’s Heath Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 1-2, 0-1; Prosper Rock Hill 0-3, 0-2

Last week: Denison lost 31-24 against Lovejoy; Prosper Rock Hill lost 24-17 against Princeton

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Denison: WR Keebler Wagoner, DB Landon Ellis; Prosper Rock Hill: QB Brenner Cox, LB DeSean Thomas.

Notable: Denison has committed seven turnovers in three games … The Jackets are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak for the first since an 0-3 start to the 2016 season … This is the first year of football for Prosper Rock Hill, which opened its doors in August.

Celina at Van Alstyne

What: District 4-4A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football / KXEZ 92.1

Records: Celina 2-4, 1-1; Van Alstyne 3-4, 1-0

Last week: Celina won 64-7 against Krum; Van Alstyne did not play

Series: Celina leads 27-11

Last meeting: 2011 (Celina won 54-24)

Players to watch: Celina: QB Noah Bentley, DL Wyatt Stephens; Van Alstyne: RB Jaden Mahan, DB Jayden Karo

Notable: Celina has won 12 straight in the series. Van Alstyne’s last victory over the Bobcats was to open the 1992 playoffs … The winner of this game will clinch a playoff spot provided Sanger beats Krum … Both teams’ district win is against the same opponent. VA beat Krum 43-13 two weeks ago.

Bowie at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Bowie 3-4, 1-3; Whitesboro 2-5, 2-2

Last week: Bowie lost 41-3 against Paradise; Whitesboro won 24-6 against Pilot Point

Series: Bowie leads 11-7

Last meeting: 2019 (Whitesboro won 43-7)

Players to watch: Bowie: RB Ty Harris, DL Coleton Price; Whitesboro: QB Mac Harper, DL Jayce Sanders

Notable: Whitesboro has won five straight against the Jackrabbits … The six points allowed last week was the lowest total against the Bearcats in 22 games … Bowie will be eliminated from the playoff race with a loss.

Mineola at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Mineola 6-1, 3-1; Howe 0-7, 0-4

Last week: Mineola won 57-49 in OT against Pottsboro; Howe lost 49-0 against Commerce

Series: Mineola leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2016 (Mineola won 21-7 in region semifinals)

Players to watch: Mineola: RB Trevion Sneed, LB Kobe Kendrick; Howe: RB Kendrick Greer, DL Mahlon Walker

Notable: Howe is trying to avoid an 0-8 start for the first time since 2017 and third time overall … A loss will eliminate Howe from the playoffs … Mineola has already won more games this season than all of 2019 (five).

S&S at Bells

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: S&S 4-2, 2-1; Bells 6-2, 3-1

Last week: S&S won 10-8 against Whitewright; Bells won 55-13 against Lone Oak

Series: Tied 13-13

Last meeting: 2013 (S&S won 56-14)

Players to watch: S&S: QB Jake Reynolds, DL Jeffrey Janway; Bells: RB Brock Baker, LB Ben Burleson

Notable: Bells will clinch a playoff spot with a victory … The winner will gain sole possession of second place … The Rams are trying to win three straight games for the first time since 2017 – S&S already has more wins than the past two seasons combined.

Alvord at Tioga

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Field

Records: Alvord 3-4, 3-1; Tioga 1-7, 0-4

Last week: Alvord lost 35-7 against Lindsay; Tioga lost 46-8 against Tom Bean

Series: Alvord leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Alvord won 49-40)

Players to watch: Alvord: QB Corbyn Cornell, DB Van Taylor; Tioga: RB Jonah Grubbs, DB Carlos Vega

Notable: These two played in non-district the past two seasons … Tioga has been eliminated from the playoffs heading into the season-finale … Alvord will clinch the second seed for the postseason with a win or a loss and a loss by either Trenton or Collinsville.

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Texoma Christian

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: TCS Field

Records: Covenant Classical 1-3; Texoma Christian 0-3

Last week: Covenant Classical won 68-65 against Baird; Texoma Christian lost 50-0 against Rockwall Heritage

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Covenant Classical: QB Lanham Briley, DB Whit Jewett; Texoma Christian: WR Jackson Purkey, LB Chris Barnett

Notable: This is the district-opener for both teams … Texoma Christian has been held to a touchdown or fewer in two of its three games … Covenant Classical is averaging 50 points per game.