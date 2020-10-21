Pottsboro girls, Gunter boys win 11-3A cross-country titles

Herald Democrat

BELLS — The Pottsboro girls and the Gunter boys won the team titles at the District 11-3A cross-country meet while Gunter's Sarah Denton and Whitewright's Austin Stibbens took home the individual titles.

They advanced to the Class 3A Region II meet, which will be held on Nov. 9 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas. The top two teams and the top 10 individuals qualified for regionals.

Pottsboro claimed the girls title with 50 points. Rian Morris led the Lady Cardinals with a fourth-place finish in 14:41.46 and Aubria Guilloud was fifth in 15:00.42. Naomi Stonesifer placed 10th in 15:31.87, Hailee Adams placed 14th in 16:23.60, Trinity Sellers was 23rd in 17:52.97, Emma Copeland was 26th in 18:25.84 and Xarin Hoffman was 33rd in 20:07.04.

Bells was the runner-up with 68 points and led by Lily Helgren, who was sixth in 16:02.27, and Jaiden Tocquigny, who was seventh in 15:07.68, and Whitewright was third with 68 points, just in front of Leonard (72) and Gunter (76).

Denton won the individual crown with a time of 13:52.88. Howe's Marissa Agee also advanced to the region meet as the runner-up in 14:24.09 and Whitewright's Maylee Patterson was third in 14:33.80.

On the boys side, Gunter was first with 54 points. Bennet Fady led the way with a fourth-place finish in 18:34.27 and Gray McDowell was eighth in 19:22.42. Jackson Rue was 17th in 20:39.23, Sam Erwin was 18th in 20:43.22, Taylor Latham was 20th in 21:12.50 and Kaden Pines was 22nd at 21:19.99.

Whitewright placed second with 56 points and Pottsboro was third with 60 points. Howe finished fourth with 72 points and Blue Ridge was fifth with 96 points.

Stibbens won the individual title with a time of 17:12.86. Howe's Jake Fabacher advanced to the region meet as the runner-up in 17:52.53 and Pottsboro's Isaac Stonesifer was third in 18:16.47. Pottsboro's Shane Branch rounded out the top five in 18:35.88.

District 11-3A Meet

Girls

1. Sarah Denton, Gunter 13:52.88

2. Marissa Agee, Howe 14:24.09

3. Maylee Patterson, Whitewright 14:33.80

Boys

1. Austin Stibbens, Whitewright 17:12.86

2. Jake Fabacher, Howe 17:52.53

3. Isaac Stonesifer, Pottsboro 18:16.47