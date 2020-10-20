Week 8 Texoma high school Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean

Clark helped the Tomcats remain in the playoff chase with a 46-8 victory against Tioga in District 5-2A (I) action. Clark completed 6-of-11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and also ran five times for 86 yards and two touchdowns as Tom Bean built a 27-0 lead after the first quarter.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells