Volleyball Roundup — Bells remains in playoff race; Gunter clinches 11-3A title

LEONARD — Jaiden Tocquigny had 11 kills and three blocks as fifth-place Bells defeated sixth-place Leonard, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17, in 11-3A action to remain in the hunt for the district’s final playoff spot.

Bells (11-11, 6-7) needs to win its final match at home against Whitewright on Friday to force a tie-breaker contest against fourth-place Bonham. If the Lady Panthers lose, Bonham would get the final postseason berth.

Gabby Smith added 10 kills and eight digs, Bailee Dorris put down seven kills, Alexis Tanguma chipped in three aces, Cheznie Hale handed out 17 assists to go with three kills and Mia Moore totaled three kills and six digs for Bells.

Leonard (11-15, 3-10) will end its season by hosting Howe on Friday.

Gunter 3, Whitewright 0

In Gunter, Miranda Putnicki had 11 kills as the Lady Tigers clinched the outright 11-3A championship with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-12 victory over Whitewright.

Jacee Childers handed out 27 assists and Nyah Ingram collected 17 digs for Gunter (23-3, 14-0), which was scheduled to host second-place Blue Ridge in the regular-season finale on Friday before receiving a forfeit win due to COVID-19 cases at Blue Ridge. The Lady Tigers will play the fourth-place team out of District 12-3A in a bi-district match next Thursday, Oct. 29, in Princeton.

Whitewright (9-15, 3-10) ends its season at Bells on Friday.

District 10-5A

Princeton 3, Sherman 0

In Princeton, Audessa Brown put down four kills for Sherman but Princeton beat the Lady Bearcats, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, in district action.

Ryan Dobbs added four kills and two aces, Samantha Graham handed out nine assists to go with eight digs and Jenica Fielder totaled 10 assists for Sherman (2-12, 1-6), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Friday.

The Colony 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 loss against third-place The Colony in district action.

Denison (0-12, 0-7) will play at Wylie East on Friday.

District 9-4A

Celina 3, Van Alstyne 0

In Celina, the fourth-place Lady Panthers suffered a 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 loss against first-place Celina.

Van Alstyne (14-8, 7-4) closes out the regular season at second-place Melissa on Friday. The Lady Panthers will be the fourth seed with a loss and could end up in a three-way tie for second place with a win and an Aubrey loss to Anna. VA and Melissa would tie for third place if both Van Alstyne and Aubrey win.

Celina (17-4, 10-1) clinched the district championship with the victory.

District 10-3A

Callisburg 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 loss against fourth-place Callisburg in district play.

S&S (1-18, 0-13) will close out the season at Paradise on Friday afternoon.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Tioga 0

In Tioga, Chloe Farrer had 16 kills, 31 digs and four aces as first-place Tom Bean defeated third-place Tioga, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22, in district play.

Kaitlyn Lind added eight kills and five blocks, Laramie Worley finished with seven kills and nine digs, Kyndle Selman chipped in six kills and four digs, Emma Lowing totaled five kills and five digs, Morgan Stroud collected 18 digs and Raylynn Adams handed out 29 assists to go with five kills and seven digs for Tom Bean (19-4, 13-0), which has won 17 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats will close out the regular season by hosting fifth-place Trenton.

Tioga, which is locked into the third seed for the playoffs, hosts Wolfe City to end the year.

Dodd City 3, Collinsville 0

In Dodd City, the second-place Lady Pirates suffered a 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 loss against Dodd City in district action.

Collinsville (12-11, 9-4) and Dodd City (15-4, 9-4) are tied for second in the overall district standings but Collinsville has clinched the second seed for the 2A bracket while Dodd City has clinched the top spot for the 1A bracket.

Collinsville ends its regular season by hosting Savoy on Friday afternoon.