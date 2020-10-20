Tom Bean-Collinsville football postponed two weeks

The Tom Bean-Collinsville football game scheduled for Friday at Collinsville has been postponed.

It was announced that due to COVID-19 concerns at Collinsville, the District 5-2A (I) finale between the Tomcats and Pirates would be moved to Nov. 6. The district built in a pair of bye weeks at the end end of the regular season in case games were affected by COVID-19.

Collinsville (5-3, 2-2) is tied for third place and would clinch a playoff spot with a win. Fifth-place Tom Bean (2-5, 1-3) has to win to keep its chances at a tie-breaker alive, otherwise the Tomcats will be eliminated with a loss.

This is the third game involving Texoma teams which won't take place on Friday night due to COVID-19. Gunter received a forfeit victory from Blue Ridge earlier this week while Pottsboro is getting a forfeit win against Bonham, which announced last week it was cancelling its next two games, the second involving the Cardinals.