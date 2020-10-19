Austin College announces revised hoops schedules

Herald Democrat

The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference has released its updated tentative schedules for men’s and women’s basketball, with both the Austin College men and women set to play 14 games across January and February.

The conference has also announced that the men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships will take place February 10-13 in San Antonio.

Both basketball programs will play identical conference-only schedules this year, with the teams hitting the road for their first three games beginning on January 19 when they travel to take on Centenary College.

The ‘Roos will follow that up with a trip to Georgetown to take on Southwestern on January 22, and then head to Texas Lutheran on January 23. Austin College plays its first home games on January 26 against the University of Dallas, and will also be home on January 29 to take on Trinity University.

The ‘Roos are home five times in the month of February, beginning with games against St. Thomas on February 7. Later in the month, Austin College will be home for four straight contests, playing Centenary on February 16, Texas Lutheran on February 20, Colorado College on February 21 and then wrapping up their home slate on February 26 against Southwestern. The ‘Roos close out the regular season on the road at Trinity on February 28.

Game times for all basketball games, as well as the swimming and diving championship times, will be determined at a later date.