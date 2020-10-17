Volleyball Roundup — Lady Tomcats clinch 16-2A title; Lady Bulldogs make the playoffs

Herald Democrat

TOM BEAN — Chloe Farrer had five kills, 13 digs and three aces as Tom Bean clinched the District 16-2A title with a 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 victory against Wolfe City.

Kaitlyn Lind and Laramie Worley each added five kills, Emma Lowing chipped in four kills, Kyndle Selman totaled four kills, 10 digs and four aces and Raylynn Adams handed out 17 assists to go with 12 aces and four kills for Tom Bean (18-4, 12-0), which has won 16 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats travel to Tioga on Tuesday night.

Tioga 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Ivanhoe, the third-place Lady Bulldogs clinched a playoff spot with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-8 victory against Sam Rayburn in 16-2A action.

Tioga, which is 8-4 in district play, also locked down the third seed for the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs host Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Collinsville 3, Trenton 2

In Collinsville, Taylor Sheppard had 19 kills and three blocks as the Lady Pirates clinched the second seed for the playoffs by outlasting Trenton, 25-10, 19-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-6, in 16-2A action.

Katie Johnson added 11 kills and 17 digs, Addisyn McDonnell chipped in six kills, four blocks and three aces, Haidyn Bryson handed out 31 assists to go with 18 digs and Madison Ashton collected 16 digs for Collinsville (12-10, 9-3), which plays at Dodd City on Tuesday night.

Trenton remained a half-game in front of Wolfe City for the fourth and final playoff spot.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, Samantha Graham had eight kills, 11 assists and 17 digs for Sherman but fourth-place Wylie East defeated the Lady Bearcats, 28-26, 25-15, 25-15, in district action.

Ryan Dobbs added five kills and two blocks, Jenica Fielder handed out 10 assists and J’Brya Forman collected 13 digs for Sherman (2-11, 1-5), which plays at Princeton on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-8, 25-5, 25-11 loss against first-place Lovejoy in district action.

Denison (0-11, 0-6) will host The Colony on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Paradise 3, Whitesboro 0

In Paradise, Karley Wolf put down seven kills for Whitesboro but Paradise defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, in district action.

Libby Langford added six kills and five digs, Jenna King chipped in six kills and three digs, Aubri Falco totaled 16 assists, 10 digs and three kills, Elly Harper finished with eight assists, eight digs and three kills, Chesney Wolf collected 18 digs and Abby Robinson had seven digs for Whitesboro (5-15, 3-9), which plays at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-4, 25-11, 25-13 loss against second-place Pilot Point in district action.

S&S (1-17, 0-12) will host fourth-place Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point (14-7, 10-2) plays at first-place Boyd on Tuesday.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Pottsboro 0

In Pottsboro, Shae Pruiett and Miranda Putnicki each had eight kills as the Lady Tigers clinched at least a share of the district title with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 victory against third-place Pottsboro in district action.

Gunter (21-3, 12-0) can earn the crown outright with a victory at home against Whitewright on Tuesday night.

In a non-district dual match, the Lady Tigers lost against two of the top teams in bigger classifications. Class 4A Decatur, which is 23-1, had an 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 win over Gunter and then defending Class 5A champion Lovejoy beat the Lady Tigers, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16.

Pottsboro (15-6, 8-4) travels to Howe on Tuesday night.

Whitewright 3, Howe 1

In Whitewright, Callie McGee had 14 kills and three blocks as Whitewright defeated Howe, 25-20, 27-29, 25-15, 25-13, in district action.

Kayanna Cox added 10 kills and five blocks and Ashton Long totaled eight kills, 17 digs, three blocks and three aces for Whitewright (9-14, 3-9), which plays at Gunter on Tuesday night.

Howe, which is 0-12 in district play, hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Bells at Bonham, cancelled

Due to positive COVID-19 tests at Bonham, the the Bonham ISD that it had cancelled the Lady Warriors’ final three matches of the season — the one against Bells and the two in the final week of the season at Blue Ridge on Tuesday and at Pottsboro on Friday.

Bonham is currently fourth in the district standings at 7-4 and would have eliminated Bells (9-11, 4-7) from playoff contention with a win. Blue Ridge and Pottsboro are in second and third place, which means those matches could affect playoff seeding.

It is not yet known if the matches will be made up. District certification for the playoffs is Oct. 27.

Bells plays at Leonard on Tuesday night.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Fort Worth Bethesda 3, Texoma Christian 2

In Fort Worth, Claire Tarpley had eight kills and 11 digs for fourth-place TCS but third-place Bethesda Christian defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9, in district action.

McKenzie Poe added six kills and four blocks, T’a nne Boyd collected 16 digs and Paige Miller chipped in nine digs for Texoma Christian (3-10, 2-5), which hosts first-place Weatherford Christian to close out district play on Thursday night.