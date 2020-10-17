Week 8 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
H. Park 0-0 2-0 88 54
Longview 0-0 3-1 154 103
Wylie East 0-0 1-1 48 67
Sherman 0-0 1-3 106 89
Tyler 0-0 0-3 76 122
M. North 0-0 0-3 85 167
W. Mesquite 0-0 0-4 59 121
Thursday, October 15
Longview 51, Beaumont Westbrook 28
Rockwall-Heath 56, McKinney North 14
Friday, October 16
McKinney 24, Sherman 14
Mesquite Horn 41, Tyler 27
Highland Park 46, Rockwall 18
Keller Timber Creek 27, West Mesquite 7
Longview Pine Tree at Wylie East, cancelled
Friday, October 23
Wylie East at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.
(Highland Park bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
F. Leb. Trail 2-0 4-0 151 92
Lovejoy 2-0 4-0 193 65
F. Liberty 2-0 3-1 175 133
Frisco High 1-0 3-0 87 17
Princeton 1-1 2-2 110 154
Denison 0-1 1-2 68 78
P. Rock Hill 0-2 0-3 89 136
Lake Dallas 0-2 1-3 52 124
F. Memorial 0-2 1-3 145 130
Friday, October 16
Lovejoy 31, Denison 24
Frisco Lebanon Trail 44, Lake Dallas 14
Princeton 24, Prosper Rock Hill 17
Frisco Liberty 58, Frisco Memorial 51
(Frisco bye)
Thursday, October 22
Princeton at Frisco Memorial (The Star), 7 p.m.
Friday, October 23
Denison at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.
(Lovejoy bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Aubrey 2-0 7-1 339 195
Van Alstyne 1-0 3-4 216 232
Celina 1-1 2-4 194 120
Sanger 0-1 6-1 250 140
Krum 0-2 2-4 163 216
Friday, October 16
Aubrey 48, Sanger 25
Celina 64, Krum 7
(Van Alstyne bye)
Friday, October 23
Celina at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
(Aubrey bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Brock 4-0 7-0 408 96
Boyd 4-0 7-0 261 87
Pilot Point 3-1 5-2 248 181
Whitesboro 2-2 2-5 84 183
Ponder 1-3 3-4 181 196
Bowie 1-3 3-4 160 260
Paradise 1-3 4-3 210189
Peaster 0-4 3-4 192 204
Friday, October 16
Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 6
Brock 56, Ponder 19
Boyd 46, Peaster 6
Paradise 41, Bowie 3
Friday, October 23
Bowie at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Brock at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Mt. Vernon 4-0 7-0 252 110
Pottsboro 4-1 6-2 261 164
Mineola 3-1 6-1 257 139
Winnsboro 3-1 5-1 251 87
Commerce 2-2 4-2 186 65
Rains 1-3 4-3 359 226
Howe 0-4 0-7 47 342
Bonham 0-5 1-7 144 295
Friday, October 16
Mineola 55, Pottsboro 49, OT
Commerce 49, Howe 0
Mount Vernon 2, Bonham 0 (forfeit)
Winnsboro 53, Rains 48
Friday, October 23
Pottsboro 2, Bonham 0 (forfeit)
Mineola at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
Commerce at Rains, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 3-0 6-1 242 94
Bells 3-1 6-2 300 174
S&S 2-1 4-2 153 93
Whitewright 2-2 5-3 204 107
Leonard 1-2 3-2 147 114
Blue Ridge 1-3 3-5 228 267
Lone Oak 0-3 1-6 60 237
Friday, October 16
Bells 55, Lone Oak 13
S&S 10, Whitewright 8
Leonard 49, Blue Ridge 23
(Gunter bye)
Friday, October 23
S&S at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
(Whitewright bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
x-Lindsay 4-0 8-0 430 83
x-Alvord 3-1 3-4 192 204
Collinsville 2-2 5-3 248 283
Trenton 2-2 4-3 163 145
Tom Bean 1-3 2-5 135 307
Tioga 0-4 1-7 83 385
Friday, October 16
Collinsville 31, Trenton 9
Tom Bean 46, Tioga 8
Lindsay 35, Alvord 7
Friday, October 23
Tom Bean at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Alvord at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
Trenton at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
I. Faustina 0-0 1-1 109 68
D. Fairhill 0-0 1-2 84 155
C. Classical 0-0 1-3 200 306
TCS 0-0 0-2 52 115
Friday, October 16
Fort Worth Covenant Classical 68, Baird 65
(Dallas Fairhill, Irving Faustina bye)
Saturday, October 17
Rockwall Heritage at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.
Thursday, October 22
Dallas Fairhill at Waco Methodist Children’s Home, 6:30 p.m.
Irving Faustina at Blum JV, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.
x – clinched playoff spot