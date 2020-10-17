SUBSCRIBE NOW
Week 8 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

H. Park        0-0  2-0  88  54

Longview     0-0  3-1 154 103

Wylie East   0-0  1-1  48  67

Sherman      0-0  1-3 106 89

Tyler            0-0  0-3  76 122

M. North      0-0  0-3  85 167

W. Mesquite 0-0  0-4  59 121

Thursday, October 15

Longview 51, Beaumont Westbrook 28

Rockwall-Heath 56, McKinney North 14

Friday, October 16

McKinney 24, Sherman 14

Mesquite Horn 41, Tyler 27

Highland Park 46, Rockwall 18

Keller Timber Creek 27, West Mesquite 7

Longview Pine Tree at Wylie East, cancelled

Friday, October 23

Wylie East at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.

(Highland Park bye)

7-5A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

F. Leb. Trail 2-0  4-0 151 92

Lovejoy        2-0  4-0 193 65

F. Liberty     2-0  3-1 175 133

Frisco High  1-0  3-0  87  17

Princeton     1-1  2-2 110 154

Denison       0-1  1-2  68  78

P. Rock Hill 0-2  0-3  89 136

Lake Dallas 0-2  1-3  52 124

F. Memorial 0-2  1-3 145 130

Friday, October 16

Lovejoy 31, Denison 24

Frisco Lebanon Trail 44, Lake Dallas 14

Princeton 24, Prosper Rock Hill 17

Frisco Liberty 58, Frisco Memorial 51

(Frisco bye)

Thursday, October 22

Princeton at Frisco Memorial (The Star), 7 p.m.

Friday, October 23

Denison at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.

(Lovejoy bye)

4-4A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

Aubrey         2-0  7-1 339 195

Van Alstyne 1-0  3-4 216 232

Celina          1-1  2-4 194 120

Sanger        0-1  6-1 250 140

Krum            0-2  2-4 163 216

Friday, October 16

Aubrey 48, Sanger 25

Celina 64, Krum 7

(Van Alstyne bye)

Friday, October 23

Celina at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

(Aubrey bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Brock           4-0  7-0 408 96

Boyd            4-0  7-0 261 87

Pilot Point    3-1  5-2 248 181

Whitesboro  2-2  2-5  84 183

Ponder        1-3  3-4 181 196

Bowie          1-3  3-4 160 260

Paradise      1-3  4-3 210189

Peaster        0-4  3-4 192 204

Friday, October 16

Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 6

Brock 56, Ponder 19

Boyd 46, Peaster 6

Paradise 41, Bowie 3

Friday, October 23

Bowie at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Brock at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Mt. Vernon   4-0  7-0 252 110

Pottsboro     4-1  6-2 261 164

Mineola       3-1  6-1 257 139

Winnsboro   3-1  5-1 251 87

Commerce   2-2  4-2 186 65

Rains           1-3  4-3 359 226

Howe           0-4  0-7  47 342

Bonham       0-5  1-7 144 295

Friday, October 16

Mineola 55, Pottsboro 49, OT

Commerce 49, Howe 0

Mount Vernon 2, Bonham 0 (forfeit)

Winnsboro 53, Rains 48

Friday, October 23

Pottsboro 2, Bonham 0 (forfeit)

Mineola at Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce at Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         3-0  6-1 242 94

Bells            3-1  6-2 300 174

S&S             2-1  4-2 153 93

Whitewright 2-2  5-3 204 107

Leonard       1-2  3-2 147 114

Blue Ridge  1-3  3-5 228 267

Lone Oak    0-3  1-6  60 237

Friday, October 16

Bells 55, Lone Oak 13

S&S 10, Whitewright 8

Leonard 49, Blue Ridge 23

(Gunter bye)

Friday, October 23

S&S at Bells, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

(Whitewright bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

x-Lindsay     4-0  8-0 430 83

x-Alvord       3-1  3-4 192 204

Collinsville   2-2  5-3 248 283

Trenton       2-2  4-3 163 145

Tom Bean   1-3  2-5 135 307

Tioga           0-4  1-7  83 385

Friday, October 16

Collinsville 31, Trenton 9

Tom Bean 46, Tioga 8

Lindsay 35, Alvord 7

Friday, October 23

Tom Bean at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Alvord at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.

Trenton at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

I. Faustina   0-0  1-1 109 68

D. Fairhill     0-0  1-2  84 155

C. Classical 0-0  1-3 200 306

TCS             0-0  0-2  52 115

Friday, October 16

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 68, Baird 65

(Dallas Fairhill, Irving Faustina bye)

Saturday, October 17

Rockwall Heritage at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.

Thursday, October 22

Dallas Fairhill at Waco Methodist Children’s Home, 6:30 p.m.

Irving Faustina at Blum JV, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Texoma Christian, 11 a.m.

x – clinched playoff spot