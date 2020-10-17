Field goal gives S&S edge in defensive struggle

By Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

SADLER — Two teams that have shown off their defensive prowess at times during the season met to a stalemate in a key district contest.

The S&S Rams started their schedule with a pair of shutouts while the Whitewright Tigers have held their last two opponents to a single touchdown.

Neither unit gave up a TD in this 8-3A (II) battle but each did produce a touchdown and Suzanna Griffin's 33-yard field goal in the middle of the third quarter was the difference in S&S' 10-8 victory over Whitewright.

In a race to maintain spot in second place behind Gunter, the Rams and Tigers entered this match-up tied with Bells as all three teams were sitting with just one loss in district play.

The loser of this one was going to fall a step off the pace and now Whitewright (5-3, 2-2) finds itself alone in fourth place and just a game up on Leonard as it enters its bye on Friday before hosting Bells on Oct. 30.

S&S (4-2, 2-1) will travel to Bells on Friday and the winner will have sole possession of second place or a share of first if Blue Ridge beats Gunter.

Jake Reynolds had 27 carries for 92 yards for S&S, which finished with just 107 yards

Kayden Carraway completed 10-of-29 passes for 152 yards and an interception and ran 15 times for 42 yards while Reilly Evans caught three passes for 68 yards and Xyrion Daniels totaled six receptions for 49 yards for Whitewright, which finished with 206 yards — including just 54 yards on 28 carries.

Whitewright won the toss and took the ball to start from its twenty-six and put together a decent drive as the Tigers made it to the S&S 33-yard line.

But as the offense went to move the ball through the air, Cooper Herron came up with the interception and went down the left sideline 75 yards for a touchdown and the Rams held a 7-0 lead with 8:43 remaining in the first quarter.

Later in the frame, S&S tried to get something going but Carraway picked off a pass on and returned that 20 yards for a score. The Tigers went for two and Jace Comola put Whitewright in the lead, 8-7, with 2:05 to go in the first.

Both defenses continued to shine as the score remained there through the rest of the first half.

The Rams opened the second half with the ball but Carraway came up with his second interception but Whitewright was unable to take advantage of the turnover.

After forcing the Tigers to put, the Rams had a possession that got into the red zone but couldn't finish off with a touchdown. Griffin lined up for a field goal and connected from 33 yards out to give S&S the lead with 5:07 remaining in the third.

The offensive stalemate continued for the final quarter-and-a-half: Whitewright was unable to regain the lead while S&S couldn't add to its advantage.

District 8-3A (II)

S&S 10

Whitewright 8