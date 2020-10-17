Football Roundup — Whitesboro takes down Pilot Point

Herald Democrat

PILOT POINT — Mac Harper ran 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns and also added 38 yards and a TD through the air as Whitesboro defeated Pilot Point, 24-6, in District 4-3A (I) action at Massey Stadium.

Jacob Smith had the touchdown catch, a 45-yarder, Jorge Montes kicked a 42-yard field goal and Devon Price chipped in 54 yards on 14 carries for fourth-place Whitesboro (2-5, 2-2), which hosts Bowie on Friday night.

Dakota David completed 22-of-36 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, Jay Cox finished with seven catches for 93 yards and a TD and third-place Pilot Point (5-2, 3-1), which plays at Ponder on Friday, totaled just 60 yards on 33 carries.

District 5-3A (I)

Mineola 57, Pottsboro 49, OT

In Mineola, Trevion Sneed's 15-yard touchdown run in overtime gave the Yellowjackets the victory over Pottsboro in district action.

Pottsboro (6-2, 4-1) had forced the overtime on Braden Plyler's four-yard TD run with 43 seconds remaining.

Plyler ran 23 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns and was 14-of-26 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns and an interception, Jake Kubik had six catches for 108 yards and two TDs and Jett Carroll totaled 108 yards and a score on 15 carries for the Cardinals, who are off until playing at first-place Mount Vernon on Oct. 30 because Bonham forfeited the game this Friday due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Sneed, who is committed to SMU, had 36 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns while Dawson Pendergrass had 21 carries for 195 yards and four TDs and also returned an interception for a score for Mineola (6-1, 3-1), which plays at Howe on Friday.

Commerce 49, Howe 0

In Commerce, the Bulldogs suffered a shutout loss against fifth-place Commerce in district play.

Howe (0-7, 0-4) will host third-place Mineola on Friday night.

J’Den Wilson completed 12-of-16 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns — two to Ashton Seale — and ran eight times for 45 yards and a score and Zay Basham added eight carries for 90 yards and a TD for Commerce (4-2, 2-2), which plays at Rains on Friday.

District 8-3A (II)

Bells 55, Lone Oak 13

In Lone Oak, Brock Baker had 13 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown as second-place Bells defeated Lone Oak in district action.

Bo Baker added 10 carries for 101 yards and a TD and caught three passes for 49 yards, Blake Rolen chipped in six carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns, Grady Waldrip finished with seven carries for 47 yards and scored twice and Lane Kendrick totaled 38 yards and two TDs on seven carries for Bells (6-2, 3-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with win at home against S&S on Friday.

Lone Oak (1-6, 0-3), which finished with four turnovers, plays at Leonard on Friday.

District 5-2A (I)

Collinsville 31, Trenton 9

In Trenton, Cory Sheppard had 11 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Collinsville defeated Trenton in district action.

The Pirates (5-3, 2-2) and Trenton (4-3, 2-2) are now tied for third place heading into the final week of the season. Collinsville can clinch a playoff spot and the third seed with a win at home against Tom Bean. Trenton travels to first-place Lindsay.

Nathen Bocanegra had two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, Jace Crisp had two catches for 49 yards and a score and also ran for a TD and Luis Hernandez was 7-of-14 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 58 yards for Collinsville.

Non-district

Rockwall Heritage 50, Texoma Christian 0

In Sherman, Kason Williams completed 5-of-8 passes for 64 yards and ran four times for 34 yards during Texoma Christian’s loss against Rockwall Heritage to close out non-district play.

Clay Whitson added five carries for 26 yards and Hayden Turner also totaled 26 yards on 10 carries to go with four catches for 40 yards for Texoma Christian (0-3), which starts TAPPS Division III District 2 action by hosting Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Saturday.