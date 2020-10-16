Austin College football to play four games in February

Herald Democrat

The Southern Athletic Association has announced a modified schedule for its football teams to compete in the spring semester of 2021, with Austin College entering its final year as an affiliate member of the conference. The 'Roos will play a four-game schedule, with all four games taking place in February.

The 'Roos open the 2021 spring campaign on the road at Trinity University on February 6, and then head to Hendrix the following week for another road contest. Austin College closes out the shortened season with a pair of games at Jerry Apple Stadium, first with a match-up against Millsaps on February 20 before hosting Trinity on February 27. Kickoff times have not been set.

March 6 has been designated as a make-up date should any contests be postponed, with the SAA Championship Game scheduled to be played March 13.

The SAA's Council of Presidents weighed all medical information consistent with federal and state public health authorities, the NCAA, and institutional guidelines. Based on those recommendations, there is an intent to play the approved schedules while continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward.

Additionally, the Council of Presidents has created an SAA COVID-19 Task Force committee that will create consistent policies based on national and local health guidelines, social distancing, masking and coronavirus testing.

A confirmation of returning to play will take place in December after the Council of Presidents has reviewed recommendations by the SAA COVID-19 Task Force committee's work.