Pottsboro gets another forfeit win

For the second time this month, the Pottsboro Cardinals have had a District 5-3A (I) football game cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests at the opponent's school.

Bonham ISD announced that in keeping with its practices for COVID-9 response, it was cancelling the Warriors' game on Oct. 16 against Mount Vernon and the October 23 contest at Pottsboro after the district was notified a student had a test-confirmed positive test for COVID-19 and due to the number of students determined to be in close contact would be cancelling those events.

Due to the 5-3A (I) executive committee rules, Mount Vernon and Pottsboro receive forfeit wins at a margin of a maximum 17 points in case of tie-breaker purposes.

The Cardinals were supposed to play Commerce last Friday but the Tigers were forced to cancel due to positive coronavirus tests.

Pottsboro, which plays at Mineola this Friday, did not find a game to replace Commerce and head coach Matt Poe said as of this time they are not looking to replace the Bonham date on the schedule.

Because Pottsboro had its regularly-scheduled bye on Sept. 18, the Cardinals will have played just three games in a six-week span due to these forfeits.