Week 8 High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at McKinney

When: 7 p.m.

Where: McKinney ISD Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM; www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Sherman 1-2; McKinney 2-1

Last week: Sherman won 62-0 against Saginaw; McKinney won 21-13 against Dallas Skyline

Series: Sherman leads 27-13-2

Last meeting: 2015 (McKinney won 42-18)

Players to watch: Sherman: RB Andrew Nehrbass, DL Armando Chavez; McKinney: QB Sampson Nazarko, DB Adrian Shepherd

Notable: A majority of this series – 28 games – was played from 1926-35 and 1938-55 … Last week Sherman scored its most points since a 63-14 win over Mount Pleasant 2011 and its largest margin of victory since a 69-7 win over Trimble Tech in 1995… McKinney’s two victories have been by a combined nine points.

Lovejoy at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Lovejoy 3-0, 1-0; Denison 1-1

Last week: Lovejoy won 62-6 against Princeton; Denison did not play

Series: Lovejoy leads 6-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Lovejoy won 31-24 in OT)

Players to watch: Lovejoy: QB Ralph Rucker, LB Blake Slaughter; Denison: RB Jadarian Price, LB Javonte Briscoe

Notable: This is the district opener for Denison. The Jackets had the bye last week when everyone else began 7-5A (II) play … Denison’s last loss in a district-opener was in 2015, against the Leopards … Lovejoy has scored at least 48 points in every game.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Massey Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 1-5, 1-2; Pilot Point 5-1, 3-0

Last week: Whitesboro lost 50-7 against Brock; Pilot Point won 44-21 against Paradise

Series: Pilot Point leads 29-20-4

Last meeting: 2019 (Pilot Point won 45-24)

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Torran Naglestad, DB Jace Sanders; Pilot Point: QB Max Hollar, LB Dorian Saroka

Notable: The last time Whitesboro was shut out was against Pilot Point in 2015 … These two have played each other every season since 2002 … Whitesboro has been held to 13 points or fewer in each loss.

Howe at Commerce

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium

Records: Howe 0-6, 0-3; Commerce 3-2, 1-2

Last week: Howe lost 55-10 against Emory Rains; Commerce lost 2-0 against Pottsboro via forfeit

Series: Commerce leads 3-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Commerce won 20-14)

Players to watch: Howe: WR Landin Duty, DB Caleb Wahrmund; Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, LB Gauge Wilson

Notable: Howe is trying to avoid an 0-7 start for the first time since 2017 … The Bulldogs have scored 10 or fewer points in five of their six games … Commerce was supposed to play at Pottsboro last week but the game was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests at Commerce.

Pottsboro at Mineola

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Meredith Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM; www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 5-1, 3-0; Mineola 5-1, 2-1

Last week: Pottsboro won 2-0 against Commerce via forfeit; Mineola lost 23-20 against Mount Vernon

Series: Mineola leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2016 (Mineola won 46-3 in region final)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Grayson Watson, DL Daniel Graham; Mineola: RB Trevion Sneed, LB Hunter Wright

Notable: Both previous meetings came in the state quarterfinals. Mineola ended as the state runner-up in 2014 and won the 3A Division I title in 2016 … The Cardinals have won 11 straight district games … Mineola has already won as many games as it did last season.

Whitewright at S&S

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: Whitewright 5-2, 2-1; S&S 3-2, 1-1

Last week: Whitewright won 36-7 against Lone Oak; S&S did not play.

Series: Whitewright leads 14-7-1

Last meeting: 2017 (S&S won 34-10)

Players to watch: Whitewright: RB Colby Jones, DL Shane Davis; S&S: WR Coulten Courville, LB Chase Sloan.

Notable: S&S has won five of the past six meetings … A win for Whitewright would surpass its win total from last season … S&S had the district bye last week. The Rams have already tripled their win total from 2019.

Bells at Lone Oak

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Buffalo Stadium

Records: Bells 5-2, 2-1; Lone Oak 1-5, 0-2

Last week: Bells won 53-34 against Blue Ridge; Lone Oak lost 36-7 against Whitewright

Series: Lone Oak leads 3-1-1

Last meeting: 1989 (Bells 14, Lone Oak 14 in area round; Bells advanced on penetrations)

Players to watch: Bells: WR Tanner Carter, DL Drake Stephens; Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, DB Aaron Porter

Notable: The last time this was a district match-up was 1971 … The Panthers have rushed for more than 2,600 yards through seven games … Lone Oak has scored a touchdown or less in five of its six games.

Tioga at Tom Bean

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Tioga 1-6, 0-3; Tom Bean 1-5, 0-3

Last week: Tioga lost 61-0 against Collinsville; Tom Bean lost 65-0 against Lindsay

Series: Tom Bean leads 8-4-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Tioga won 7-6)

Players to watch: Tioga: RB Chase Evans, DL Caden Case; Tom Bean: QB Bryce Clark, DB Chase Parsons

Notable: This was the season-opener the prior two seasons before Tioga moved up classifications and into Tom Bean’s district … Both teams are allowing more than 48 points per game … Tioga will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss.

Collinsville at Trenton

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Collinsville 4-3, 1-2; Trenton 4-2, 2-1

Last week: Collinsville won 61-0 against Tioga; Trenton lost 27-8 against Alvord

Series: Collinsville leads 7-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Collinsville won 35-6)

Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Jace Crisp, LB Grayson Ward; Trenton: QB Christian Verde, LB Junior Rodriguez

Notable: Trenton’s lone victory in the series was in 1959. Collinsville avenged the loss in the season finale … The Pirates would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Tioga win … A Trenton victory would clinch a playoff spot and give the Tigers the most in a season since restarting football in 2012.

Rockwall Heritage at Texoma Christian

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: TCS Field

Records: Rockwall Heritage 1-1; Texoma Christian 0-2

Last week: Rockwall Heritage won 19-12 against Garland Christian; Texoma Christian lost 59-46 against Grayson Christian

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Rockwall Heritage: n/a; Texoma Christian: RB Devin Blankenship, DB Jonah Barker.

Notable: This is the final non-district contest for Texoma Christian … All of Texoma Christian’s final four games will be on Saturdays mornings … Rockwall Heritage’s other game was a shutout loss.