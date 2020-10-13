SUBSCRIBE NOW
Week 7 Texoma high school football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat
Bells junior running back Bo Baker

Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Baker helped the Panthers maintain their spot in second place in District 8-3A (II) with a back-and-forth 53-34 victory against Blue Ridge. He had 18 carries for 214 yards and a career-best four touchdowns, caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pair of passes from his safety spot.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro