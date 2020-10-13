Week 7 Texoma high school football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Baker helped the Panthers maintain their spot in second place in District 8-3A (II) with a back-and-forth 53-34 victory against Blue Ridge. He had 18 carries for 214 yards and a career-best four touchdowns, caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pair of passes from his safety spot.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro