Volleyball Roundup — Van Alstyne, Pottsboro clinch playoff spots

GAINESVILLE — Valerie Young put down 11 kills as Van Alstyne clinched a playoff spot with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-11 victory against Gainesville in District 9-4A action.

Janessa Crawford had 12 aces, eight kills and six digs, Abby Lange handed out 15 assists to go with five digs, Samantha Moore added six kills, Ashlyn Quillan totaled 11 assists, four kills, four digs and three aces and Sydney Sullivan chipped in four assists, three aces and three digs for the Lady Panthers (14-7, 7-3).

It is the seventh straight playoff appearance for Van Alstyne, which has the district bye Friday before playing at first-place Celina on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

The Colony 3, Sherman 0

In The Colony, Samantha Graham had seven kills, 15 assists and nine digs for Sherman but The Colony came away with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-8 victory in district action.

Ryan Dobbs added five kills and two blocks, Jenica Fielder handed out 10 assists and J’Brya Forman collected 10 digs for Sherman (2-10, 1-4), which hosts Wylie East on Friday.

The Colony (4-7, 3-2) remained tied with Rock Hill for third place.

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 loss against Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Denison (0-10, 0-5) will host first-place Lovejoy on Friday.

Rock Hill (4-9, 3-2) remained tied with The Colony for third place.

District 10-3A

Callisburg 3, Whitesboro 1

In Whitesboro, Karley Wolf had 10 kills and three digs for the Lady Bearcats but fourth-place Callisburg earned the 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 victory in district play.

Libby Langford added eight kills and five digs, Elly Harper finished with 14 assists, eight digs and three kills, Aubri Falco totaled 11 assists, 11 digs and four kills, Chesney Wolf collected 19 digs, Abby Robinson chipped in 14 digs and Jenna King put down four kills for Whitesboro (5-14, 3-8), which travels to Paradise on Friday.

Callisburg (12-9, 7-4) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Boyd 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-13, 25-8, 25-13 loss against first-place Boyd during district action.

S&S (1-16, 0-11) plays at second-place Pilot Point on Friday.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 3, Blue Ridge 2

In Pottsboro, Taylor Hayes had 15 kills as the third-place Lady Cardinals knocked off second-place Blue Ridge, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9, in district action to clinch a playoff spot.

Hannah Fellinger finished with 13 kills, eight digs and four blocks, Ciara Redden also added 13 kills, Hadley Williams handed out 22 assists, Jordyn Hampton totaled 15 assists and nine digs and Autumn Graley collected 10 digs for Pottsboro (15-5, 8-3), which returns to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

The Lady Cardinals host first-place Gunter on Friday.

Blue Ridge (16-8, 9-2) hosts Leonard on Friday.

Gunter 3, Bonham 1

In Bonham, Rayanna Mauldin had 14 kills as first-place Gunter defeated Bonham, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19, in district action.

The Lady Tigers (20-1, 11-0) travel to Pottsboro on Friday.

Bonham (14-5, 7-4) plays at Bells on Friday and will clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Leonard 3, Whitewright 2

In Leonard, Kayanna Cox had 16 kills and six blocks for Whitewright but Leonard rallied for a 20-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory in district action.

Callie McGee added 10 kills and two blocks, Katy Long handed out 43 assists and Gracie Robinson collected 34 digs for Whitewright (8-14, 2-9), which hosts Howe on Friday.

Bells 3, Howe 0

In Bells, Gabby Smith put down nine kills as fifth-place Bells defeated Howe, 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 in district action.

Bailee Dorris added six kills, Cheznie Hale handed out 13 assists to go with four kills and two aces, Jaiden Tocquigny chipped in four kills and Mia Moore collected seven digs for Bells (9-11, 4-7), which plays at Bonham on Friday.

Howe, which is 0-11 in district action, will play at Whitewright on Friday.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had eight kills, nine digs and three aces as first-place Tom Bean swept Sam Rayburn, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13, in district action.

Laramie Worley totaled seven kills and 14 digs, Kyndle Selman added seven kills, four digs and a pair of aces, Kaitlyn Lind put down six kills, Raylynn Adams handed out 26 assists to go with 10 digs and four kills, Emma Lowing chipped in four kills and five digs, Delaney Lemming collected eight digs to go with four aces for Tom Bean (17-4, 11-0), which has won 15 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats will clinch the outright district title and the top seed for the playoffs with a victory at home against Wolfe City on Friday.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 3, Texoma Christian 1

In Fort Worth, T’a nne Boyd had 11 kills, eight digs and three blocks for TCS but second-place Fort Worth Covenant Classical beat the Lady Eagles, 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25, in district action.

McKenzie Poe added six kills and six blocks, Claire Tarpley chipped in six kills and seven digs, Annika Hogan handed out 24 assists to go with 11 digs and Paige Miller collected 14 digs for fourth-place Texoma Christian (3-9, 2-4), which plays at third-place Bethesda Christian on Thursday.