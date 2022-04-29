Good Morning: How do we describe emotion?

Recently, I had the opportunity to watch a series of shows on HBO Max that featured Brene' Brown. For those who don't know she is a professional speaker and scholar in the field of something that is a little hard to describe in a sentence.

But, I think I would say she works in the study of humanity.

She examines what it is that makes humans tick both biologically but more specifically emotionally. And according to her research, those two things are more interconnected than most of us knew.

Anyway, I was watching this series of talks that she has running on HBO the other night, and the thing struck me the most was when she said that we, as a culture, don't have a language for emotions.

As someone who works a lot with language, that had never really occurred to me, and I find that fact a little frustrating. I spend a lot of time trying to find the perfect word for different things as I write about daily life in Grayson County. And, I guess I never really thought about how few words we use to describe the emotions that trigger so many of the events that we cover.

Watching the show made me vow to do better at trying to find more specific words for the emotions I see on display at various events.

Those with a few moments to spare might want to give Brown's series a listen.