Good Morning: Get out the vote

It is that time of year again where residents around Texoma will have their voices heard when they hit the polls for the May 7 election. Early voting began Monday.

It is spring election season for many communities, school districts and other municipalities across the region, including Denison and the Sherman Independent School District.

Throughout the remainder of this week and Monday and Tuesday of next week, voters will be able to vote early ahead of election day on May 7.

For Denison, these races include one city council race that will see three challengers attempt to unseat the incumbent. SISD will see three seats up for grabs.

This season could be an important one for many communities that will hold their elections next week. With the changes and growth rapidly taking place across Texoma, these candidates could be tasked with navigating each through the growth and expansion as best as they can. It is likely that whoever wins these races will be tasked with some crucial decisions that could shape the future of the community.

What will they prioritize? What direction should they guide the city in? These are the questions that many voters will be asking themselves when they decide who is best fit to lead the community in the years to come. Over the past several weeks I worked to give some answers to those questions through a series of stories on the candidates.

I've always enjoyed writing these stories as it gives me a chance to see what each candidate hopes to bring to the table, their skills, and what direction they think the community should go. It gives perspective on both the candidates and the community based on who they choose.

I encourage anyone in the communities that are having elections this cycle to have a say in what direction the community should go by voting. I know many people say that a single vote is worthless, but time and time again local races have been determined by just a small handful of votes.