Good Morning: Meetings can include range of topics

One of the reasons that I love being the person who covers Grayson County commissioners is the fact that there is literally no telling what the group is going to talk about on any given Tuesday.

You can count on hearing about road work and tax rates, but the group also gives a fair amount of education on topics ranging from horsemanship to football and movies.

The movies took up a bit of time at the most recent meeting when Grayson County Judge Bill Magers mentioned the movie "Billy Jack."

He said the 1971 movie was the first PG13 film that he could remember. His parents had attempted to take him to the movie but they left without seeing it after they found out it had the advisory rating.

Then one of the other commissioners referenced the hit song from the movie, "One Tin Soldier Rides Away." There was then some laughter about how many people in the room would even get that reference.

I got the reference about the song. That is to say, I knew of a song called "One Tin Soldier" but I had no idea that it came from that particular movie.

For those who have a spare evening on their hands, looking up "Billy Jack" on one of the streaming services would be a good way to spend it. The only person listed in the credits that I really recognized was Howard Hessman who of course was in "WKRP in Cincinnati" which I would watch in reruns as a child. Hessman was a heck of an actor and just the fact that he is in the movie is enough to make me put it on my "to be watched list."