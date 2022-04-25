Good Morning: Looking forward to summer

Watching weather reports this week of the snow that was left in part of the country as the Easter weekend faded into memory left me longing for the long hot evenings of summer.

Sure in July I will be complaining and wishing for fall weather, but right now, I can't wait for the long summer nights when the honeysuckle that grows on the edge of my drive way wafts through the air and cicadas sing for rain. I want to feel the heat of the ground beneath my bare feet when let the dog out in the evening and smell my neighbor's rose bushes.

Some summer weekends it seems like every house on my block is having a barbeque and just stepping outside is like walking into a street fair full of several different kinds of music and the smell of smoky wood fires and meat cooking.

I am ready for that.

And for buckets of iced tea, snow cones, flip flops and sunglasses. I am ready for the Splash to open so I can spend an hour or two there on the weekends. And for the splash pad at Hawn Park to open. My darling niece is too old for it now, but it is so sweet to drive by and see all of the families out there having fun.

All of this leaves me wondering what you all looking forward to the most this summer?