Good Morning: An addition to my must see places

While clicking around on social media recently, I found a place that I have since added to my list of must see places. Mount Airy, North Carolina is the home of actor Andy Griffith. Turns out it is also the inspiration for the town his fictional television show, "The Andy Griffith Show."

The town, according to the information I found at http://www.visitmayberry.com, the town is a lot like walking onto the set of that show.

Now, I will say that I am not old enough to have watched the show in its first run. I saw it on reruns though as a child. My favorite character was Aunt Bee. She reminded me a lot of my granny.

Mount Airy features a barber shop that resembles the one on the show and also has museum to the Andy Griffith show. There are in fact, cop car tours that one can take which will point out all of the places in the town that made fictionalized appearances on the show.

Those who are looking for a place to spend the night can even book a room at Andy Griffith's own home there in the town.

"The house contains antiques and is decorated in a 1930s-1940s style with Griffith memorabilia. Andy’s boyhood home is within walking distance from downtown Mount Airy, including Snappy Lunch mentioned on The Andy Griffith Show, Floyd's Barbershop, The Andy Griffith Collection, Opie's Candy Store, and Mayberry Soda Fountain," the website dedicated to the town says.

That Snappy Lunch eatery has been open and serving the people of the area since the 1920s.

So, if you are looking for a place to go this summer and you like the Andy Griffith show, this might be a place to add to your list as well.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.