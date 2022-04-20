Good Morning: The Batman brings a fresh take on familiar ground

Over the years, I've become something of a connoisseur when it comes to comic books and the mythos of the superhero. While I am a fan of many heroes, none stand out quite like Batman, and he has always been a personal favorite.

I was able to finally see the latest take on the caped crusader this week when "The Batman" made its way to HBO Max. The film is a slow burn of nearly three hours long and left me unsure of how or where to place it among the other takes on the character. In trying to, I found myself pondering the film far longer than its three-hour run time — something all films should aspire to do.

Director Matt Reeves' take on Batman is simultaneously covering familiar ground while also providing a new perspective on the character of Batman, the world he almost begrudgingly protects and the entire mindset of the superhero.

The film early on wins points in my book by avoiding and skirting the overdone origin story while hinting at the death of Bruce Wayne's parents as the reason he took up the dark mantle and cowl. Instead, we are given a young Batman in the second year of his crusade against crime in Gotham City.

The film follows his investigation into a string of seemingly-linked murders being conducted by a criminal known as the Riddler, who taunts the Dark Knight from afar using language and motivations that may mirror his own reasons for fighting crime.

We are left with a Batman that lacks the polish and many others takes on the character he needs to become the protector that Gotham needs. In doing so, he must give up his own personal quest for vengeance and instead become a grim symbol of hope for the city he works to defend.

The easiest comparison for this iteration of Batman is to the Christopher Nolan's take in the 2000s Batman trilogy and the more recent DC Extended Universe which brought us "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and two versions of "Justice League." While Nolan's Batman films set a benchmark for quality when it comes to the super hero flick, their grittiness almost became a cliché and became more and more pronounced.

This was dialed up to 11 for Zack Snyder's DCEU version, which had a far more dark hero that branded criminals for some reason only God and Snyder know.

Reeves' Batman pushes this even further with a hero the spend more time in brooding silence than his predecessors. He has personal issues and his crusade is far more selfish and self-centered than how it usually is presented. Yet, this version wasn't overdone and added for the sake of itself. Instead, it meshed with the bleak world around it. It simply fits.

The case that Batman must solve is much more grounded than the super hero storyline in previous movies. In many ways, I saw more similarities between the Zodiac Killer and the Riddler than other iterations of the villain.

The Batman can be seen as a rebuilding of Batman from the ground up in a way where some of the baggage from previous movies is tossed aside, leaving the core elements of the character on display.

In the end, I am left scratching my head in that the film was able to take the aspects of the character that I don't like and use them to create a familiar, fresh and compelling take on the hero.