Good Morning: Do what you can

As I wrote several days ago, Bon Jovi is currently on tour and so I have been listening, even more than usual, to a lot of his music. One of the songs I really like is called "Do What You Can" and is about helping others in whatever way one can at that particular time.

The song popped into my head recently when I saw a reel on a social media post where a woman was talking about senior photos for foster children who are graduating. The woman said she had put out a post saying she would help with senior photos for any foster children who needed it by either sponsoring photo shoots or helping to pay for prints.

Soon, other photographers had joined in the cause and were listing contact information for such students to contact them about setting up free photo shoots. And still, others were posting that they would love to sponsor photo sessions for seniors in foster care.

The woman said soon Court Appointed Special Advocates representatives were contacting her to get information for charges, and by the time of her posts, five students had been matched with photographers and more were on their way to being matched.

I think people often forget about things like senior photos, prom and all of that senior year stuff and who actually provides that if a student is in the state's care. I can't imagine how incredibly hard a student in such a situation must have to work to reach graduation let alone have to worry about who will pay for what many consider the minimum perks like prom and photos.

I just love that someone put it all together and figured out a way to help at least some of those students. And I hope that we all look for ways that whatever it is that we can do can be done for the betterment of others around us.