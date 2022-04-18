Good Morning: Books I can't wait to read

Summer is on its way and while that fills me with a tiny bit of fear because the heat can get intense, the idea of having new books to read thrills me beyond measure.

Generally, this is the time of the year that I talk about the new books coming out by writers like Elin Hildebrand who take me away to the East Coast for a vacation of the mind. I am looking forward to "Hotel Nantucket" by Hildebrand but this year she will have to wait in line.

James Patterson has a new book out that I can't wait to get my hands on. It is called "James Patterson" by James Patterson and promises to tell the stories of his life. The previews for the book look amazing. For instance, I knew that he had been in advertising before he was an author, but I didn't know he wrote the ad line, "I'm a Toys R Us Kid."

I don't think I've wanted to read a book about an author this badly since I first picked up Stephen King's "On Writing." Not that I know for sure Patterson is going to talk about writing in the way that King did in that book, but I will buy a copy just to find out.

Last year, I travelled up into Oklahoma to see Hildebrand and when I saw that Patterson was going to be in Houston at an event for the Houston Library, I was just about set to map out my road trip. Then I saw the price for the tickets! I know he is one of the most published writers on the planet, but goodness gracious not even Bon Jovi floor tickets are that high.

So I won't be making the trip, but I will be buying the book. James Patterson is one of those people who I would pick if I ever had the opportunity to rummage around in another person's brain undetected. Other people's heads are dangerous places, but I would risk it to see what goes on in Patterson's noggin.