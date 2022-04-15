Good Morning: Ready for more elections

I don't think I have exactly recovered from the last round of local elections, and here we are on the cusp of early voting for the next round.

May 7 will be city and school elections along with voting for a couple of state constitutional amendments.

Come to think of it, I don't think I know of any group of employees working harder these days than those at the Grayson County Elections Administration, and all of the many individuals who make sure that people have safe and fair local elections. All too often, all of that work gets ignored while people are pouring over the results of the elections.

We are so blessed in this country to have a history of peaceful passage of power by election, and I feel in my very heart and soul that about 98 percent of us want to see that continue.

We know that our ancestors fought and died for it to continue and we don't want to dishonor their memory by being the group that lets some fragment of the population tear it away from us.

Now is the time to find out who is running in local city elections and who is running for school board. And be proud that we are still a nation where elections matter and every vote counts.

And when we go to those polls, I will be sure to be kind to the folks working there.

Yes, most of them get paid, but if they didn't take time out of their lives to fill out those positions it would be impossible for us to hold civilized elections. They are doing a service for all of us who have to work or have other commitments that keep us from being able to spend our day helping with the process.