Good Morning: Traveling around

One of the many things that I love about my job is the fact that I never really know where it is liable to take me in a day. This week, I got to get out of my own home for a while and travel around the area.

First, I went to my hometown of Whitesboro. I hadn't been there in a while, and it was nice to be back in my old stomping grounds though it looks vastly different from when I grew up there. I was just driving through really on my way out to the Sherwood Shores community. However, I did notice the big new 7-Eleven there by the Pizza Hut. I don't think that was there the last time I was in town. Or maybe it was and I just blocked it out of my memory?

That station had more gas pumps than were in the entire town when I was growing up there, I think. And I continue to be astounded by the number of fast food places to pick from in my old hometown. I have to say I absolutely love that the downtown area still resembles what I remember from back then, only better. I love the big posts and the bright blue planters add a pop of color this spring.

Then, I got the opportunity to drive over to Fannin County and see the renovated courthouse in person. I didn't go inside because I was there to attend a meeting but I did give it a good look from outside. It is fantastic.

By the way, I want to say a quick thanks to the sweet lady who answered the non-emergency number at the Bonham Police Department and gave me directions to the multi-use facility that I had driven right past on my way into town. When I couldn't find it at first, I wasn't worried because I knew the folks in Bonham are quite nice.

So, someone would point me in the right direction. And they did. And, I got to the meeting on time.

Who knows where I will go next week.