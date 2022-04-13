Good Morning: A letter from the past

As a student of history, I've always found it fascinating to look back at our past, even our recent past, as a way of explaining current events. While often I play an outsider — simply the storyteller — sometimes that history is personal in nature and hits closer to home.

This week, I received a letter from a man I never met, postmarked 50 years ago, as the city of Denison opened its time capsule for the first time since 1972. In the dozens of items, letters and keepsakes were several items from the staff of the Denison Herald in 1972.

The most significant item from the newspaper, aside from a massive, tied copy of a special edition, was a letter from then Publisher Cleo Crittenden to the Denison Herald publisher of 2022. The Herald and the Sherman Democrat merged as publications in the mid 90s, creating the Herald Democrat that exists today.

While I have worked for the paper for nearly a decade, I never got to meet Mr. Crittenden, let alone work with him in the newsroom.

As the representative from the publication in attendance, I was able to get a glimpse of the of the letter, which was typed on company letterhead. Crittenden was brief and to the point, like any good journalist should be.

His letter was only a few paragraphs long and covered a few topics including changes ongoing at the paper in 1972. He also pondered if he might have family in the news business in half a century.

"To be aware and to be a part of the day opening this capsule would be the greatest event ever that occur to a newsman," Crittenden wrote.

Sadly, he died about 18 years ago.

The letter also included the reporter's copy of the final story on the city's centennial, complete with handwritten editor's notes. Today, everything is done digitally and something like that would not exist.

Despite never meeting the man, I felt a level of familiarity and camaraderie for someone who has worked this business. It also left me with a level of curiosity about the man, and how the news business was done all those years ago.

Finding the letter inspired me about what will be put in Denison's new time capsule, which will be opened in the year 2072 in time for the city's 200th anniversary. What do I would I want to say to the future reporters of tomorrow? What would I want to preserve in the history of the city?