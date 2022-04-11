Good Morning: Prom pictures take over social media feed

I am one of those people who watches award shows on television just to see what people are wearing. I love fashion even if I don't have a very good sense of style myself.

The past couple of weekends, my social media pages have been filled with friends sharing the photos of their children as they head off to prom.

First of all, how great is that they all get to have proms again?

I am always amazed at the sense of style such young people show in their selections for proms in this area. This year I noticed a lot of young men in jeans next to their dates who were head to toe glammed out. I think that is a reflection of the way their parents dress at a lot of local social events and it is a look that seems to fit this area.

There were, of course, some guys who went all out in a tux as well. And the stretch limos were well represented. Several times over the weekend I saw groups of youngsters taking photos at semi public locations with gorgeous natural backdrops. And I couldn't help but feel a little excited for everyone involved from the parents to the prom attendees and the chaperons.

There is really nothing like getting all dressed up and walking out into the world with confidence and excitement whether one is in their teens and headed to prom or an adult headed to a community event.

Spring has so many more exciting events in store for local families and I look forward to watching them play out across my social media pages.