Good Morning: Looking forward to Hot Summer Nights

My favorite band on the planet is touring this month. Bon Jovi will be in Dallas in just a few short days and I have decided not to go this time around. I have seen the group live a number of times and they rock each time.

For that reason, I am happy for everyone who will be going to see them.

However, the ticket prices these days are just crazy.

The ones that I can afford would see me watching most of the concert on a giant screen so I will just stay home and do that in the privacy of my own space. I have several Bon Jovi concerts from which to choose and I won't have to fight any traffic to get back home to my nice warm bed.

But, I am excited that a Bon Jovi tribute band is going to be playing at Hot Summer Nights this year.

I have never seen a Bon Jovi tribute band including the one that will be playing here, Let it Rock, so I hope they do my favorite band proud. There is a Bon Jovi tribute band that plays in Dallas a lot and I have friends that just rave about them.

I think that band is called Slippery When Wet, though.

Maybe we should host some sort of competition in the future to see which is the best Bon Jovi tribute band?

I am hoping to get to take my niece with me to see the tribute band at the Municipal Building on July 14. She loves live music and she certainly knows her way around a Bon Jovi song or two.

Of course, I also think she would like to see Jo Dee Messina, so we may have see what we can do about that as well. I am hoping that you all are starting to make plans for a summer full of fun, music and love.